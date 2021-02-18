6m ago

add bookmark

72 Eastern Cape schools unable to open due to poor sanitation, DA says

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A number of Eastern Cape schools are said to not have opened due to poor sanitation.
A number of Eastern Cape schools are said to not have opened due to poor sanitation.
Kayleen Morgan
  • The DA in the Eastern Cape has threatened to report the province’s education department to the SA Human Rights Commission after 72 schools were unable to open this week due to a lack of toilets. 
  • A member of the portfolio committee on education, Yusuf Cassim, said the department had ample time to address the problem as the reopening of schools was delayed by three weeks.  
  • The National Association of School Governing Bodies said it was disappointed and concerned by the situation. 

The DA in the Eastern Cape says the provincial education department must be held to account for 72 schools which were unable to open at the beginning of the week due to a lack of safe and appropriate sanitation.

A member of the provincial portfolio committee on education, Yusuf Cassim, said the department had extra time to fix the problem as the reopening date for schools was pushed back by three weeks.

He added there were at least 100 schools in the province which required urgent sanitation and of these, 72 could not start the academic year due to a lack of proper sanitation.

READ | A third of Eastern Cape schools still haven't received textbooks, report says

Cassim said this was contained in a report compiled by the department which was presented to the committee recently.  

The report identified 1 598 schools that have inappropriate and unsafe sanitation in the province.

Of these, only 979 were provided with temporary, leased mobile toilets in 2020, but these leases have not been extended to supply toilets in 2021.

READ | The horror conditions of KZN schools' toilets

"I will be reporting the department to the [SA] Human Rights Commission as they are denying children their constitutional right to education," said Cassim.

He added: "I have tabled questions to the MEC [of education Fundile Gade] to elicit further information in this regard and for the department to account as to why so many schools are without these needed facilities, even after the start of the 2021 academic year was pushed to a later date.

Responsibility

"The Department of Education must start taking responsibility for its shortfalls instead of trying to paint a perfect picture while the learners, teachers and staff at schools are suffering."

The Eastern Cape chairperson of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Mongameli Peter, said it was concerned and disappointed that while school reopening was deferred, plans to fully prepare for pupils were not fully realised.

"We will continue to challenge the department on this and their entire government. Already we have arranged a meeting and will advance these issues in our meeting of 24 Feb."

Cassim said it was unfathomable the department did not prioritise the dignity of the pupils.

News24 reached out to department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela, and her response will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeeducation
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 993 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1203 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.64
(-0.57)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(-0.71)
ZAR/EUR
17.68
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.23)
Gold
1775.61
(-0.12)
Silver
27.01
(-1.29)
Platinum
1258.50
(-0.55)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2345.71
(-1.25)
All Share
66575.45
(-0.80)
Top 40
61206.58
(-0.86)
Financial 15
12355.71
(-0.75)
Industrial 25
88884.86
(-0.93)
Resource 10
65636.34
(-0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo