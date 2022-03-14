72 patients in limbo: Joburg frail care centre to close due to lack of funding

Despite much correspondence seeking assistance from the Gauteng social development department, Tswelopele Frail Care Centre has failed to secure financial assistance and will be closing its doors.

This leaves 72 frail care and disabled patients in limbo as no alternative shelter has been secured.

At least 55 employees are also set to lose their jobs.

The DA in Gauteng is taking the Department of Social Development (DSD) to task for its failure to rescue the Tswelopele Frail Care Centre.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) based in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, will be shutting its doors after operating for 17 years and providing 24-hour residential frail care, social work services, respite care, and safety beds.

The facility’s 72 frail care and disabled patients have been left in limbo as no alternative shelter has as yet been secured for them.

Tswelopele is faced with a severe financial challenge and is unable to pay its rental fees, with R3 million now being outstanding. They have been engaging the department to request assistance since 2019.

DA Gauteng social development spokesperson Bronwynn Engelbrecht said: "Tswelopele has only once received feedback from the department after a year of acknowledging their email, and the department promised to revert back with a solution.

"There was no further correspondence from the department, despite several requests from Tswelopele."

Tshwelopele Frail Care Centre manager Joseph Letlala, in a video with Engelbrecht, lamented the looming closure, saying employees were also concerned as they had no clue what would become of their jobs.

"What is happening at the moment is that I have very anxious staff members who do not know what will happen to their future beyond 31 March. Staff are frustrated because we have to cut all contracts so suddenly. It's a mess," Letlala can be heard saying in the video.

At least 55 staff members at Tswelopele are set to be left jobless.

The centre also offers learning opportunities for the auxiliary social work, nursing auxiliary students and final academic year medical students.

Engelbrecht added: "Once again, the department has shown that it has no empathy for the destitute that are solely dependent on the government for survival. It is sad as the department constantly underspends on its budget and hundreds of thousands of rands that are returned to Treasury could have been used to rescue NPOs and NGOs in dire need of financial assistance."

She added:

This centre is receiving a subsidy from the department and can no longer afford the rental fees. It is now forced to shut down, and alternative accommodation is needed urgently to house 72 frail care and disabled patients.

"Surprisingly, the department receives quarterly reports, six-monthly reports, and monthly claim forms from Tswelopele, yet has never once tried to intervene or assist them with their financial challenges."



Engelbrecht demanded that the department provide training in financial management to NGOs and NPOs across the province because most were facing severe financial challenges.

'We will continue to monitor'

"The department should also workshop them on the services and support they are offering to NPOs and NGOs so that they can be aware. Most of them are unaware as to what the department can and cannot do. The DA has engaged with Tswelopele management to ascertain how they can be assisted and to ensure that the department intervenes," she said.

Despite phone calls, text messages and emails, News24 had yet to receive a response from department by the time of publishing.

The DA has also written to Gauteng Social Development MEC Morakane Mosupyoe and the head of department (HOD) to ask for their urgent intervention to ensure the 72 frail care and disabled patients are offered alternative accommodation.

"We will continue to monitor where these frail care and disabled patients will be relocated to. We want to ensure that the Life Esidimeni tragedy, where 144 patients died due to the government’s negligence, does not happen again," they said.

The DA discovered the dire situation at Tswelopele after party interventions in February forced the department to provide bailout funding to another facility. The Avalon Association Residential Facility for the Physically Disabled was also on the brink of shutting down due to the department's alleged failure to pay NGO subsidies on time.

Gauteng DA media manager Charity Moyo told News24 that after the party's efforts ensured that Avalon - based in Kensington, Johannesburg - continued to provide its 35 residents living with disabilities a roof over their heads and access to proper nursing care and rehabilitation, the manager at Tswelopele, had approached them to try and get them assistance.

Moyo said Avalon had been plagued with numerous financial challenges and had been requesting bailout funding from the department since 2016 with no success.



"Over the past five years, despite continual correspondence from Avalon to the department, the department had no formal communication with them regarding their plight or sought to meet with them to discuss their problems.

"The department officials and the Avalon board members had their first meeting where Avalon board members requested a once-off bail-out funding to alleviate the shortfall needed to service the outstanding payment to a service provider for care and cleaning services and to assist with the operating expenses.

"At the second meeting, solutions were evaluated to ensure the sustainability of Avalon, as well as a potential merger with another NGO. After several negotiations with the department, the DA was able to facilitate the much-needed payment of bailout funding to Avalon from the department," said Moyo.

