24m ago

add bookmark

72 people arrested as Sassa card related fraud soars

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man stands outside a Sassa office in Cape Town during the coronavirus lockdown.
A man stands outside a Sassa office in Cape Town during the coronavirus lockdown.
Nardus Engelbrecht, Gallo Images
  • Sassa lost more than R50 million to card fraud.
  • Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed close to 20 000 fraud cases were reported to Sassa in 2019.
  • Sassa spent R18 million on investigations to recoup the monies lost to fraud.

South Africa’s troubled SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants payments agency was defrauded of over R50 million in just one year, and it had to spend another R18 million on an investigation to recoup some of the money.

This is according to a response by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Bridget Masango.

Masango wanted details on the close to 20 000 cases of fraud reported to Sassa, the number of cases resolved, total amounts recovered, and if any implicated officials have been suspended or fired.

READ | Sassa loses R282 million to fraud over the past 5 years

Zulu said:

A total of 19 448 cases out of 23 240 Sassa card related fraud cases reported in 2019 have been resolved. The bulk of these cases involved the fraudulent re-issuance of Sassa or South African Post Office cards resulting in genuine grant beneficiaries not receiving their money.

Zulu said in 2019, R54 055 131.70 was lost through Sassa card fraud.

READ | Former cop, post office cleaner arrested for allegedly offering R20 000 for 250 Sassa cards

"[Monies] spent on all fraud investigations in Sassa, including investigations conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was R18 915 137.00. The money lost during 2019 was reimbursed by the South African Post Office to the value of R45 150 091.32," she said.

The entity is responsible for distributing social grants to more than 16 million South Africans.

Zulu said the fraud occurred in the SAPO environment and 14 post office employees have been dismissed.

The 14 officials were among 72 people who were arrested.

READ HERE | Former cop, post office cleaner arrested for allegedly offering R20 000 for 250 Sassa cards

Last month, News24 reported over the past five years, more than R282 million has been looted from the Sassa.

A grand total of 258 cases were recorded in the last five years in all regions [provinces], read Zulu's answer.

Of these 258 cases, only 76 officials had been fired. Altogether, 156 were placed on precautionary suspensions, and 26 were suspended without pay.

ALSO READ Post Office faces a grant payment crisis as it begs for R1 billion

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number in precautionary and dismissal categories. Overall, the province accounts for 55% which is the highest compared to other regions," read Zulu's answer.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 111 officials were suspended, and 25 were dismissed.

The Northern Cape and Western Cape recorded the lowest cases.

Social grants are also paid to citizens living in neighbouring countries.

Zulu confirmed this last month when she revealed Sassa pays social grants to 579 citizens residing in Namibia as part of a 1994 bilateral agreement.

On 19 April 1994, the governments of South Africa and Namibia signed a bilateral agreement which binds South Africa to continue paying social grants to its citizens who lived in Walvis Bay at the time the agreement was signed.

The agreement has no termination date.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Limpopo businesswoman, boyfriend in court for allegedly trying to buy 250 Sassa cards
New test criterion sees more grant applications rejected
Sassa beneficiaries not affected by reduction in revenue, says SA Post Office
Read more on:
sassalindiwe zulufraudcorruption
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 4645 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 5517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.47
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.25)
Gold
1908.70
(+0.45)
Silver
24.56
(+1.59)
Platinum
860.00
(-0.29)
Brent Crude
43.06
(0.00)
Palladium
2326.00
(+0.72)
All Share
55161.03
(+0.21)
Top 40
50741.94
(+0.09)
Financial 15
9977.80
(+3.10)
Industrial 25
74762.95
(-0.61)
Resource 10
54129.95
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo