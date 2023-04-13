75-year-old ‘drug dealer’ – one of two suspects found with R1.6m stash

Kenneth Hind, 75, and Mark Herber, 45, were arrested on Wednesday after police found semi-automatic firearms and drugs with an estimated street value of R1.6 million.

Kenneth Hind, 75, and Mark Herber, 45, made their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The pair face charges of dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were arrested on Wednesday at a house on Laughton Drive in Glenashley, Durban North.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, KZN police spokesperson, the suspects were “found in possession of substances, suspected to be cocaine and pink crystals, [and] six firearms and firearm parts as well a large amount of money”.

He said the street value of the drugs was estimated at R1,6 million.

Netshiunda said: “A sheriff had gone to the premises to attach certain items within the property and after he identified himself, the suspects refused to open the gate and reportedly started loading bags into a vehicle.

SAPA SAPS

“Upon realising that one of the suspects was armed, the sheriff notified the police who responded swiftly,” he said.



Netshiunda said during a subsequent search on a vehicle, they “found suspected drugs stashed inside a bag, one rifle, two automatic shotguns, two pistols, a homemade pistol, several ammunition of various calibre, as well as firearms parts”.

He said the suspects were also found in possession of six passports from different countries.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, the State revealed that Herber was also being sought by the police “for pointing a firearm”.

Supplied SAPS

The media was barred from taking photographs of the accused after the State and the defence both argued that “this may prejudice pending investigations”.



Prosecutor Calvin Govender said the State was opposed to bail pending the verification of the accused’s residential addresses.

The matter was postponed to April 20 for bail consideration.



