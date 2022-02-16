31m ago

760 tons of hazardous waste removed from cargo vessel at Saldanha Bay port

Nicole McCain
Hazardous waste material being offloaded from the NS Qingdao.
PHOTO: Samsa
  • Around 760 tons of waste material were offloaded from the NS Qingdao.
  • Last year, the ship was evacuated from Durban after rainwater set off a reaction, causing toxic fumes.
  • The waste material has been disposed of at the Vissershok High Hazardous Waste Management Site.

Around 760 tons of waste material were offloaded from a ship at the Port of Saldanha Bay.

The NS Qingdao salvage operation has disposed of 152 skips, each containing five tons of waste material, at the Vissershok High Hazardous Waste Management Site.

A small amount of contaminated water was recovered from the ship's cargo hold, and this was also analysed and disposed of at Vissershok.

The salvage operation has been under way for the past few months after the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) gave permission for the controlled dumping of the unstable chemical cargo.

The cargo is being removed to prevent a fire onboard, which could cause the ship to break up and pollute the coastline with its cargo and fuel, Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said.

In November, the NS Qingdao experienced a chemical reaction when its cargo came into contact with rainwater during discharge at the Durban port. This led to the release of concentrated toxic fumes into the atmosphere at St Helena Bay. At the time, the Transnet National Port Authority, Samsa, and other stakeholders decided to evacuate the vessel from the port.

The cargo has since been stabilised by a hazardous materials team, which loaded it into skips and covered them with stabilising sand. The ship was brought back into the harbour in January after an inspection determined that it was safe for the vessel to be docked in the Port of Saldanha Bay.

According to Bredell the salvage operation is "progressing in a safe and well-coordinated manner".

He said:

Approximately 1 450 tons of cargo was dumped during the offshore exercise, assisting in bringing the onboard fire under control. The emergency has since been downscaled from a Severe Maritime Emergency to a salvage operation that can be safely managed in port.

Samsa and the DFFE are in discussions with the vessel's owners and insurers to arrange a medium- to long-term environmental monitoring programme. The DFFE has also initiated an environmental impact study on the ocean-dumping aspect of the operation.

"Satellite monitoring of the ocean will continue to develop a clear understanding of the potential impact the dumping might have had on the environment. Toxicology testing will be conducted on endemic mussel species, and any suspect marine life that washes up on the beach will be sent for autopsies with a state veterinarian," Bredell said.

"The cause of the incident is still under investigation, and a chemical analysis of the cargo is being conducted to determine the underlying factors for the fire and whether the vessel had any undeclared cargo in the hold."

The salvage operation is expected to continue into March before the vessel heads to its destination in Brazil.

