774 people killed in 637 crashes on roads in January - Fikile Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has released monthly accident statistics.
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has released the January road statistics.
  • The statistics revealed that around 961 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, while 774 people were killed in 637 crashes.
  • Mbalula says drunk driving remains a concern.

Around 961 drivers were arrested for drunk driving, while 774 people were killed in 637 crashes that occurred in January 2022 - an increase compared to last year for the same period.

On Monday, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC) released the first 2022 monthly road statistics. He had committed during the release of the festive season road statistics last month to release road statistics monthly.

He said 774 people were killed in 637 crashes. Most of these crashes, he said, took place on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, with human behaviour contributing to 90% of the crashes followed by road and environment factors at 5% and vehicle factors at 4%

According to Mbalula, this represented a "75% increase in crashes from 484 and a 78% increase in fatalities from 602".

All provinces, except for KwaZulu-Natal and Free State recorded an increase in road fatalities in January, year-on-year, said Mbalula

"To clamp down [on] drunken driving, about 961 drivers were arrested in the last month," he said.

In January, 1 672 roadblocks were undertaken, with 741 027 vehicles stopped and checked and a total of 173 686 traffic fines issued, while 4 846 drivers were arrested for various offences.

"The most common traffic violations for which these fines were issued in the month included driving above the speed limit, driving without a license, violating traffic signs and driving with worn out tires," the minister said.

"A further 1 051 drivers were arrested for operating public transport vehicles without the necessary operating license and 212 were arrested for overloading [their vehicles with] passengers," he added.

"About 3 338 vehicles were discontinued and 2 762 were impounded," said Mbalula.

Mbalula also warned motorists that law enforcement would continue to test for drunk driving, road worthiness of vehicles as well as issue fines:

The release of the inaugural monthly road statistics was another building block on the efforts to arrest the carnage on the roads while monitoring the impact of the newly developed intervention.

Mbalula also directed this warning at law enforcement officers.

"Over 14 traffic officials in the City of Johannesburg were arrested and convicted for corruption. To combat such activities, officials would be deployed with a technology device called a body camera.

"These cameras will be used to enhance visibility of those who undermine the law to carry out corruption while at work; at the same time spot stolen vehicles and suspects' faces," said Mbalula.

