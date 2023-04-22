4h ago

Share

785 disaster-related incidents caused R25bn damages to KZN infrastructure in May, June 2022

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damage from flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Damage from flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • KwaZulu-Natal experienced more than 700 disaster-related incidents in April and May 2022, said Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.
  • The damage from these incidents is estimated at around R25 billion.
  • The affected municipalities recently had a R3-billion injection into their rebuilding efforts.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced 785 disaster-related incidents in April and May 2022, damaging infrastructure worth more than R25 billion.

The incidents included heavy rainfalls, strong winds, structural collapses, mudslides and flooding, which affected more than 27 069 households. More than 8 500 homes were completely destroyed.

In her budget speech, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the natural disasters had left "a permanent wound, untold suffering and vast damage in KwaZulu-Natal".

She added that almost R3 billion had recently been transferred to affected municipalities to allow them to rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Relentless downpours in April 2022 resulted in devastating flooding that left more than 400 people dead.


Sithole-Moloi said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, District Disaster Management Centres and municipalities responded to most reported incidents.

On 12 April 2022, a state of national disaster was declared, allowing for the reprioritisation of budgets and reallocation of funds in conditional grants.

"Through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, KwaZulu-Natal Cogta consolidated and submitted a comprehensive report and beneficiary list to the National Disaster Management Centre to request funding from the national sphere of government," Sithole-Moloi said.


In the first phase of the grant, R87 million was allocated to municipalities while R134 million was allocated in the second phase, she said.

A further R2.9 billion was allocated to the reconstruction and rehabilitation programme, and this funding was transferred in March 2023 to enable municipalities to commence with major infrastructure rehabilitation, Sithole-Moloi said.

READ | KZN family in distress with no body to bury eight months after floods

"We appreciate efforts by the national government to declare KwaZulu-Natal a state of national disaster. This helped to bring together all spheres of government to manage the impact of the disaster and to alleviate the suffering of our people," she added.

"In our efforts to perfect the implementation of the District Development Plan (DDM), there is no doubt that there are important lessons for everyone to learn.

"It is clear that we need to strengthen coordination and speedy approvals of resources meant for disaster relief. We have learnt that when the three spheres of government don't speak in one voice, this creates confusion and avoidable stress," Sithole-Moloi added.


The MEC said that the provincial government had "registered [its] misgivings" with Treasury about the "delays in the release of disaster funds and the confusion that was created about the amount announced by the national government".

She said the announcement "initially gave the impression to the public that pronounced funds by the president were meant for KwaZulu-Natal only, when in fact it was meant for disaster relief in three flood-struck provinces".

The province also experienced natural disasters this year, said Sithole-Moloi.

On Monday, 3 April, a tornado swept through different parts of the King Cetshwayo District and on Sunday, 16 April, a fire broke out in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, Durban, where more than 800 people lost their homes and belongings.

"The government is currently finalising assessments and will be issuing building materials to enable the affected communities to rebuild while a more permanent solution is being investigated. We thank all social partners that came on board to assist with relief and food while calling on more donors to assist with clothing and any other household goods to help normalise the livelihoods," Sithole-Moloi said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bongiwe sithole-moloikwazulu-natalfloodingweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 792 votes
Home comfort
19% - 426 votes
Personal health
5% - 116 votes
Personal safety
42% - 956 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.49
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
1,124.28
0.0%
Palladium
1,602.16
0.0%
Gold
1,983.25
0.0%
Silver
25.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

2h ago

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo