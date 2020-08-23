1h ago

add bookmark

8 arrested after 'storming' Northern Cape police station with knives in bid to free 2 others

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eight people were arrested after allegedly attacking a Northern Cape police station.
Eight people were arrested after allegedly attacking a Northern Cape police station.
Mario Marco, Getty Images

Ten people have been arrested after they attacked police officers in the Northern Cape, injuring one.

On Saturday afternoon, police in Roodepan located two suspects in a theft case. They attacked the officers, before they were arrested.

READ | Limpopo teen's body burnt beyond recognition in mob attack

Following this incident, eight armed individuals went to the police station to demand the release of the suspects, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

"Eight people stormed Roodepan police station armed with knives and demanded the release of the two suspects. Police managed to arrest the suspects for conspiring to assist and incite escape from lawful custody, assault on police, possession of dangerous weapons and obstructing police in the execution of their duties," said Ramatseba.

One officer sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Six knives were confiscated from the group, Ramatseba said.

The 10 people, aged between 17 and 41, are expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court soon.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
WATCH | Police come under attack in Atlantis, fire back at protesters
Cape Town metro cop wounded in petrol bomb attack in Kraaifontein during land protests
Mpumalanga cop loses finger as chainsaw-wielding protester aims for his belly
Read more on:
policenorthern capecrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
21% - 346 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
70% - 1160 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
9% - 150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo