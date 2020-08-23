8 arrested after 'storming' Northern Cape police station with knives in bid to free 2 others

Ten people have been arrested after they attacked police officers in the Northern Cape, injuring one.

On Saturday afternoon, police in Roodepan located two suspects in a theft case. They attacked the officers, before they were arrested.

Following this incident, eight armed individuals went to the police station to demand the release of the suspects, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

"Eight people stormed Roodepan police station armed with knives and demanded the release of the two suspects. Police managed to arrest the suspects for conspiring to assist and incite escape from lawful custody, assault on police, possession of dangerous weapons and obstructing police in the execution of their duties," said Ramatseba.

One officer sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Six knives were confiscated from the group, Ramatseba said.

The 10 people, aged between 17 and 41, are expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court soon.

The investigation is ongoing.

