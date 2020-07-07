23m ago

add bookmark

8 arrested for alleged fraudulent Kimberley health dept contracts worth almost R500m

Riaan Grobler
The Hawks.
The Hawks.
Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested eight people aged between 29 and 64 in the Northern Cape on Monday morning for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges relate to irregular contracts with the Kimberley health department to the tune of almost half a billion rand.

READ | Covid-19 relief funds: Five arrested for alleged fraud, theft

According to Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, the ongoing investigation, initiated between 2013 and 2014, relates to construction tenders of the Kimberley health department.

"Allegations of irregularities surfaced in the awarding of the tenders and the Serious Corruption Investigation was tasked to investigate," said Mnisi.

"It was found procedures were not followed when contracts were awarded to the service providers. The contracts were value at R494 900 000 and the prejudice suffered is estimated at R74 741 000."

The eight people were scheduled to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday. More arrests are imminent, Mnisi said.

The acting provincial head of the Hawks Brigadier Prince Mashimbye said corruption and looting of state funds will be dealt with.

Related Links
BREAKING | Hawks arrest VBS ‘kingpin’ Tshifhiwa Matodzi & other directors in early morning raid
SANDF member charged with corruption over demanding a R50 000 bribe
Hawks arrest man for allegedly trying to buy 250 Sassa cards for R10 000
Read more on:
hawkskimberleycorruptioncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
34% - 890 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 582 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 1133 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.99
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(-0.25)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.10)
Gold
1784.14
(-0.04)
Silver
18.21
(-0.28)
Platinum
818.00
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1924.00
(+0.34)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo