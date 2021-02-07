8 dead, five missing in devastating Mpumalanga floods

36m ago

  • Floods across Mpumalanga have claimed eight lives, while five people are missing.
  • Roads, bridges and houses have been damaged in KaNyamazane, Mbombela.
  • South Africa is experiencing torrential rains in parts of the country, with more expected over the coming few days.

Eight people have died and five others are missing after torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Mpumalanga.

Kanyamazane in Mbombela was the worst affected by flooding, with roads and bridges collapsing and houses washed away. Motorists were redirected to use other routes in the area.

Other affected areas include areas in Thaba Chweu, Bushbuckridge and Mkhondo municipalities.

A search operation for the missing who disappeared over the past few days was underway, said provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson George Mthethwa. 

The missing residents included a 13-year-old boy, who was riding a horse before he disappeared in Donkerhoek a few days ago.

"It is possible that the boy might have drowned. The horse was found just yesterday, the search operation by police divers continues. The eight deceased have been handed over to families for burials," said Mthethwa.

Meanwhile, roads have been flood and bridges have collapsed in areas around Mbombela.

South Africa has experienced heavy rainfall since tropical storm Eloise hit Mozambique over two weeks ago. The South African Weather Service has warned of more possible flooding in Limpopo, Free State and North West in the coming days.

