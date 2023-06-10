8 gunmen on the run after 5 killed on N2 in Eastern Cape

Eight men are on the run after they allegedly murdered five people.

Police are on a hunt for eight alleged killers who murdered five men on the N2, near Tsolo Junction in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

It is alleged that those killed include a businessman, his brother and bodyguards.

According to police, a Mercedes Benz and Toyota double cab were driving on the national road towards Qumbu when the eight gun-wielding suspects appeared and started firing shots at the occupants of the two vehicles.

"During the incident, three deceased - believed to be bodyguards who were escorting the driver of the Mercedes Benz - were disarmed by the suspects and all their firearms and cellphones were taken away. Both the driver of the Mercedes Benz together with his passenger [said to be] his brother, died at the crime scene," police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

The suspects fled in a double cab Ford Ranger and single cab Toyota bakkie in the direction of Qumbu.

"Police have registered five murder cases and armed robbery. No arrest has been made at this stage."



