54m ago

add bookmark

8 men arrested in connection with gang rape, murder of Port Elizabeth teen

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.
TheCrimsonRibbon

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Port Elizabeth.

Five suspects were arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday, while another three were arrested this Friday.

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found on 7 January, lying in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth. A day later, she was identified as Patronicia (Mandy) Jordaan from Helenvale.

It is believed that, on 5 January, at about 21:30, Jordaan was at a house in the area with 12 men, where she was allegedly gang raped.

At about 03:00 on 6 January, everyone left the house and Jordaan was left with six men. Her body was discovered the next day, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

READ HERE | Suspect arrested for rape after luring 14-year-old to photo shoot at Cape Town modelling agency

"Early on Saturday 9 January… at about 06:00, the hunt for the suspects began and at about 07:15, the first two suspects were arrested at a house in Old Stanford Road. A few minutes later, three other suspects were rounded up at houses in Bongo and Pienaar streets," she said.

The first five suspects had gang affiliations and were aged between 18 and 33, Naidu said.

The other three men are aged 21, 30 and 38.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsport elizabetheastern capegender based violencecrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6573 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5628 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(-0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.42)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo