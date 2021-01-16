8 men arrested in connection with gang rape, murder of Port Elizabeth teen

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Port Elizabeth.

Five suspects were arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday, while another three were arrested this Friday.

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found on 7 January, lying in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth. A day later, she was identified as Patronicia (Mandy) Jordaan from Helenvale.

It is believed that, on 5 January, at about 21:30, Jordaan was at a house in the area with 12 men, where she was allegedly gang raped.

At about 03:00 on 6 January, everyone left the house and Jordaan was left with six men. Her body was discovered the next day, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

"Early on Saturday 9 January… at about 06:00, the hunt for the suspects began and at about 07:15, the first two suspects were arrested at a house in Old Stanford Road. A few minutes later, three other suspects were rounded up at houses in Bongo and Pienaar streets," she said.

The first five suspects had gang affiliations and were aged between 18 and 33, Naidu said.

The other three men are aged 21, 30 and 38.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

