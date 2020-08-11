56m ago

8 people arrested for allegedly killing off-duty North West cop, torching his car

Ntwaagae Seleka
Eight people have been arrested for allegedly killing an off-duty policeman.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Eight people were arrested for hijacking and killing an off-duty North West policeman.
  • The arrests took place across the province.
  • Constable Thato Makhoana, 26, was found murdered just outside Mahikeng at the end of last month.

Police have arrested eight people who allegedly killed an off-duty North West policeman and then torched his car.

The suspects were arrested in various places between Friday and Sunday, said police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Constable Thato Makhoana, 26, was found murdered just outside Mahikeng on 29 July.

"His vehicle was later found torched at Majemantsho village. An immediate manhunt for the killers was launched, resulting in the arrest of one suspect on 4 August," said Rikhotso.

READ | Missing North West cop found dead, vehicle torched

"The multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by members of LCRC, detectives, K9 Unit and Flying Squad, followed up on further leads that led to the discovery of the deceased’s cellphones.  Five suspects were then arrested.

"Subsequently, another suspect, alleged to be the main perpetrator, was arrested in Mahikeng. A 9mm service pistol, ammunition and handcuffs belonging to the deceased were recovered at a house in Mahikeng.

"Owners of the house were also arrested at their hideout in Majemantsho village, where two more pistols were seized from them," Rikhotso said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of murder, hijacking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

