8 people, including babies die in separate blazes in the Western Cape

Eight people died in the Western Cape after their homes were destroyed in separate blazes over the Easter weekend.

Two infants and their parents died in a fire in Delft South.

Thembalethu police opened an inquest docket following the death of four people in a fire that destroyed their informal dwelling in Asazania on Saturday.

On Saturday night, a fire ripped through a backyard dwelling in Palm Street in Delft South, trapping a mother, a father and their 5-month-old twins.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Belhar, Bellville and Lansdowne Road were dispatched to the scene shortly before 23:00.

On arrival, they found that the structure had been completely destroyed. The remains of the infants and their parents were found in the debris.



"Four people, including two infants, died in the fire. Upon arrival, the crews proceeded to extinguish the flames, but the crews were verbally abused and threatened while one firefighter was manhandled by community members."

Fire crews who feared for their safety went back to their stations. They returned to the scene, along with police escorts, and the fire was extinguished at 01:50.

City of Cape Town sub-council chairperson, Angus McKenzie, visited the family on Sunday to provide relief.

McKenzie said the victims were survived by their three other children.



"These three young children have not only lost everything they ever owned but have also been left orphaned," he said.

McKenzie appealed to the community, organisations and people to assist the three children.

Burnt beyond recognition

Meanwhile, Thembalethu police in George opened an inquest docket following the death of four people after a fire destroyed their informal dwelling in Asazania on Saturday.

Sergeant Christopher Spies said a member of the public noticed that the dwelling was alight and alerted authorities.

Emergency services personnel responded and discovered the remains of the four occupants on the scene. The occupants – two women, a man and a two-year-old toddler – were all burnt beyond recognition.

Spies said police were investigating the cause of the fire. An inquest docket has been opened.



