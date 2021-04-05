58m ago

add bookmark

8 people, including babies die in separate blazes in the Western Cape

Warda Meyer
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eight people died in two separate fires in the Western Cape over Easter weekend.
Eight people died in two separate fires in the Western Cape over Easter weekend.
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • Eight people died in the Western Cape after their homes were destroyed in separate blazes over the Easter weekend.
  • Two infants and their parents died in a fire in Delft South.
  • Thembalethu police opened an inquest docket following the death of four people in a fire that destroyed their informal dwelling in Asazania on Saturday.

Eight people died when their homes were destroyed in separate blazes in the Western Cape over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday night, a fire ripped through a backyard dwelling in Palm Street in Delft South, trapping a mother, a father and their 5-month-old twins.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Belhar, Bellville and Lansdowne Road were dispatched to the scene shortly before 23:00.

A fire ripped through a backyard dwelling in Palm
A fire ripped through a backyard dwelling in Palm Street, Delft South on Sunday, trapping and killing a mother and father and their 5-month old twins.

On arrival, they found that the structure had been completely destroyed. The remains of the infants and their parents were found in the debris.

"Four people, including two infants, died in the fire. Upon arrival, the crews proceeded to extinguish the flames, but the crews were verbally abused and threatened while one firefighter was manhandled by community members."

Fire crews who feared for their safety went back to their stations. They returned to the scene, along with police escorts, and the fire was extinguished at 01:50.

City of Cape Town sub-council chairperson, Angus McKenzie, visited the family on Sunday to provide relief.

City of Cape Town sub-council chairperson Angus Mc
City of Cape Town sub-council chairperson Angus McKenzie visited the family on Sunday to help provide relief.

McKenzie said the victims were survived by their three other children.

"These three young children have not only lost everything they ever owned but have also been left orphaned," he said.

McKenzie appealed to the community, organisations and people to assist the three children.

Burnt beyond recognition

Meanwhile, Thembalethu police in George opened an inquest docket following the death of four people after a fire destroyed their informal dwelling in Asazania on Saturday.

Sergeant Christopher Spies said a member of the public noticed that the dwelling was alight and alerted authorities.

Emergency services personnel responded and discovered the remains of the four occupants on the scene. The occupants – two women, a man and a two-year-old toddler – were all burnt beyond recognition.

Spies said police were investigating the cause of the fire. An inquest docket has been opened.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5088 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1508 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6146 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.26
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,723.48
(-0.4)
Silver
24.85
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,198.76
(-1.2)
Brent Crude
64.86
(0.0)
Palladium
2,644.75
(-1.0)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo