8 pupils killed, 10 others injured after minibus overturns in Mpumalanga

Eight pupils were killed and 10 others rushed to hospital after a minibus transporting them home overturned in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.



The accident happened on the D267 between Mayflower and Dundonald at around 15:00.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, seven people died at the scene while the eighth person died in hospital.

"Ten passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries, and they are currently receiving treatment at the nearby Embuleni Hospital in Elukwatini," Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe said.

"The deceased are reportedly learners who were being transported to their respective homes from school."

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Shongwe said he was saddened by this incident and called on motorists to obey the rules and drive with great caution.

"Motorists must use the road with due diligence to spare the lives of innocent. What is also sad is that the deceased are all learners in whose hands our future lie."

