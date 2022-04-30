1h ago

8 suspects who allegedly tied woman to car, dragged her to her death in Limpopo arrested

Iavan Pijoos
Limpopo police said the mob torched the woman’s home and damaged her car.
Limpopo police have arrested eight suspects who allegedly tied a 37-year-old woman behind her car and dragged her for several kilometres in a suspected mob justice attack in Salema Village, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the eight - aged between 18 and 38, were arrested during a joint operation by Saselamani detectives, the Vhembe task team, Tactical Response Team and Crime Intelligence on Friday morning.                    

Basani Portia Shuma, believed to be a money lender in the area, was reportedly accused by the mob of being responsible for the disappearance of a local man who allegedly went missing.   

ALSO READ | Another missing woman's body found buried in shallow grave in Gqeberha      

Seabi said the mob had tied the victim to her motor vehicle and dragged her to bushes on 11 April.

The mob then started to throw stones at the police while they were searching for the victim.

The mob also torched Shuma's home and damaged her Toyota, both valued at R200 000. She was transported to Malamulele Hospital but died on arrival.

The suspects were charged with murder, public violence, arson and malicious damage to property and are expected to appear in the Saselamani Magistrate's Court soon.  

Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
