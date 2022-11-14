1h ago

8-year-old Abirah Dekhta reunited with family two weeks after being kidnapped

Marvin Charles
Eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta has been reunited with her family after an abduction two weeks ago. (Supplied)
  • Young Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted nearly two weeks ago, was found in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.
  • Police confirmed the little girl was found during a massive search operation. 
  • The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the suburb where the young girl was found. 

The family of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted in Cape Town nearly two weeks ago, are relieved after she was found during a search operation on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed Abirah had been reunited with her family. 

"SAPS members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town law enforcement officials utilising state-of-the-art technology have located her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha, on Monday evening," he said on Monday night.

"She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment. Meanwhile, investigations into the crime of kidnapping continue with police detectives currently questioning several individuals with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the crime," Twigg added.

Dekhta family spokesperson Miya Ramzan told News24 the family was relieved Abirah was back with them. 

PICS | 'Bring back our friend': Protesting pupils plead for safe return of abducted Cape Town girl

"The family is overjoyed by the news, and we are thankful for the support and well-wishes from everyone," he said.

It is understood five suspects were arrested during the operation; however, police were yet to confirm this. 

Abirah was abducted while on her way to school in Rylands.

Last week, News24 reported around 500 residents of Gatesville in Cape Town cordoned off parts of Klipfontein and Jan Smuts roads on Friday night as they marched to the Athlone police station, where they demanded that police provide an update on Abirah's abduction.

The neighbourhood watch said it had given the police an ultimatum, demanding that if they did not come back to the community by the end of the weekend, they would stage another protest at the police station on Monday.

Provincial MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen’s welcomed the news that Abirah was found safe and unharmed. 

"As of tonight, SAPS and law enforcement agencies were still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. Various individuals are being questioned and I trust we will soon be able to get to the bottom of this matter. I would urge communities to continue to keep Abirah and her family in their prayers and thoughts during this difficult time," he said. 


