8-year-old girl kidnapped on her way to school in Cape Town

Abirah Dekhta, 8, was abducted on her way to school on Friday morning.

Armed men grabbed the girl from her lift club ride.

Police have opened an investigation and anyone with information should come forward.

The Gatesville community is reeling in shock after an eight-year-old girl was abducted on her way to school in her lift club ride on Friday morning.

Witnesses say little Abirah Dekhta was taken by armed men outside Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard in Gatesville.

Cape Town police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police were investigating.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, this office will not divulge any information that might jeopardise the investigation," he said.

A family friend, who did not want to be named, said the incident had shocked the family.

"They are not okay," he said. "The mother and father are not good at all. They just want their daughter back.

"The girl was taken by men in an old model Nissan double cab bakkie.

"She had been sick for three days and didn't go to school. These men have been looking for her for these three days."

Ward 46 councillor, Mogamat Cassiem, said the community feared for their children as anyone could be next.

"The community is living in fear... The women expressed fear for their children playing outside. They do not want them to be outside for fear of kidnapping," he said.

"Over the last period of time, there has been quite a number of these incidents and, generally, people have been kidnapped for ransom money. I'm not saying this is the case here, but with what we know so far this seems to be the same scenario.

"They just took her out of the car. This is very unfortunate and we ask the community to keep the family in their prayers and to support them."

Victim support counsellor and community police forum member, Haneem Smith, who was at the scene, said the community was shaken as many had witnessed the incident.



"There was a little boy, who was in the van, who had crouched down after witnessing the kidnapping. He luckily managed to get away while the girl was taken," said Smith.

"This isn't an isolated incident. There was an attempted kidnapping earlier in the week, with the same getaway vehicle, in the same area.

"Gatesville seems to be a red zone when it comes to hijackings and kidnappings. The community is so shaken and uncertain that some are scared to even go outside to get into their cars for fear of being attacked."

The Muslim Judicial Council issued an alert after the kidnapping, urging people to pray for the little girl's safe return.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



