800 arrests, 200 convictions - Hawks announce crime-fighting successes for last three months of 2022

The Hawks managed to arrest more than 800 people between October to December 2022, and more than 200 people were convicted of crimes, including murder, cash-in-transit heists and drug-related offences.

During a press briefing on Friday, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), General Godfrey Lebeya, noted the achievements made during the third financial quarter.

Lebeya said that, in the last three months of 2022, the DPCI, also known as the Hawks, managed to arrest 803 people, who were all brought before various courts across the country.

While not necessarily linked to the arrests, 229 people arrested by the Hawks were tried and convicted in a court of law during the same period.

"Of these criminals, 12 are sharing 17 life term imprisonment terms," Lebeya said.

"These arrests maintain the number of accused persons on the court rolls to more than 11 673."Lebeya added that 1 936 cases under investigation had reached a decision stage, where the National Prosecuting Authority would decide whether to prosecute, based on the dockets.

Lebeya highlighted 30 successes, which included arrests and convictions for police killings, arrests for cash-in-transit heists, as well as progress made against drug syndicates and corruption.

Cash-in-transit robberies

Lebeya said there were 57 CIT heists between October and December 2022, with 21 people were arrested, and nine convictions were secured during the same period for these heists.

One success story related to the heists was the conviction and sentencing of six men, who attempted to rob security guards delivering cash at a pension payout point in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal, on 1 August 2019.During the incident, a security guard was fatally shot, and the group fled the scene empty-handed.

"On Monday, 28 November 2022, the High Court sitting at Scottburgh, sentenced six armed robbers to life imprisonment for murder, attempted cash-in-transit (CIT), attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition," Lebeya said.



"Each accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years' imprisonment for attempted robbery, five years' imprisonment for three counts of attempted murder, 15 years' imprisonment for three counts of possession of unlicensed firearms, and three years' imprisonment for possession of unlicensed ammunition."

Theft of fuel from the pipelines

The general said around 8.5 million litres of fuel, valued at approximately R102 million, was stolen from national Transnet pipes in the last year.

A total of 49 people were arrested for this crime in the third quarter.

"This brings the total number of arrests to 210 since December 2019 when the crime was classified as a matter requiring the attention of the DPCI.

"We have also secured the conviction of 10 accused persons since."

Citing an example, Lebeya said a suspected fuel theft kingpin was arrested, along with two accomplices, on 16 and 19 October 2022 for their alleged involvement in a syndicate linked to the theft of fuel from Transnet pipelines in the Free State.

"The arrest happened when the suspects were delivering the stolen cargo in Kromdraai, Witbank.

"A tanker, with fuel, which was involved in the incident and five luxury vehicles - Jeep V8 SUV, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, Jeep SRT 8, Mercedes Benz Viano Minibus and Toyota Land Cruiser - were seized. The four accused will appear in court again on the 14 April 2023," Lebeya said.

Narcotics related offences

During the last three months of 2022, the Hawks busted four narcotics laboratories, 10 people were arrested, and various drugs - including mandrax, tik and cocaine - were seized.

In December, two suspected drug traffickers were arrested on the N1 in Bellville, Western Cape.

"A follow up investigation by South African Enforcement Narcotics Bureau members of the Hawks, together with Provincial Counter Narcotics and Gangs Task Team, identified a premises in Bridgeway, Century City, which was used as a clandestine drug laboratory," Lebeya said.

"Further search led to the discovery of cocaine weighing 12kg, valued at R10 800 000, 18kg of tik, valued at R5 400 000, and 2 500 mandrax tablets, with an estimated value R100 000, which were seized. This case is postponed to 22 March 2023."



Corruption

In terms of corruption, in November 2022, a former Transnet executive manager, Kenneth Leonardo Diedericks, 53, was arrested, along with a co-accused, Charles Ernest Pretorius, 73, on charges of corruption.

"It is alleged that Pretorius had a five-year R63 million contract with Transnet Freight Rail from 2006 to 2011 to replace turnouts on the coal line in KwaZulu-Natal mainline. When the contract was about to expire, Pretorius submitted a grievance, stating that his company was still owed R25 million.

"Diedericks unilaterally approved and paid the supposedly outstanding amount. In return, he allegedly received a R300 000 gratification."



