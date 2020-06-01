1h ago

add bookmark

82 people have died of coronavirus in the Eastern Cape

Tammy Petersen
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. (GCIS)
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. (GCIS)
  • Eastern Cape has the third highest number of infections.
  • While 2 123 people have recovered, 82 fatalities have been reported - most in Nelson Mandela Bay.
  • 191 healthcare workers from both the public and private sector have tested positive for the virus

A total of 82 people have died of the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape since the start of the outbreak.

This is according to a performance report submitted by its health department and presented to the province's Provincial Coronavirus Command Council on Monday.

The province currently has the third highest number of infections - 4 111, or 12% of the national total. The Western Cape has the most confirmed cases at 22 567 followed by Gauteng with 4 231.

According to the statistics presented to the council, headed by Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane, 1 613 817 people were screened for coronavirus, of which 56 628 people were tested.

Mabuyane's office in a statement said while 2 123 people have recovered, 82 fatalities have been reported - 29 in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, 18 in OR Tambo District, 14 in Chris Hani District, 12 in Buffalo City Metro, four in Amathole District, four in Sarah Baartman and one person in Joe Gqabi District municipality.

Most of the deaths were people aged 30 to 39 at 26.3%, followed by 21.3% for those in the 40 to 49 age group.

It estimated that about 80% of the Eastern Cape population may contract the virus with mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, 15% of the population might require hospitalisation, 5% might be in need of high care, while 1% to 3% may die of the virus.

Currently, most of the confirmed cases are in the Buffalo City Metro at 1 213, Nelson Mandela Metro at 1 177 and 628 in OR Tambo.

Meanwhile, 191 healthcare workers from both the public and private sector have tested positive for the virus, the council heard.

Most were in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffulo City metros.

Related Links
Coronavirus: SA prison cases reach 654, as Eastern Cape remains a worry
Coronavirus: Three more Eastern Cape police stations close for deep cleaning
Coronavirus: 57 more people who travelled from Western Cape to Eastern Cape test positive
Read more on:
port elizabetheast londoncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 7661 votes
No
86% - 47040 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo