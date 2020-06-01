82 people have died of coronavirus in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape has the third highest number of infections.

While 2 123 people have recovered, 82 fatalities have been reported - most in Nelson Mandela Bay.

191 healthcare workers from both the public and private sector have tested positive for the virus

This is according to a performance report submitted by its health department and presented to the province's Provincial Coronavirus Command Council on Monday.

The province currently has the third highest number of infections - 4 111, or 12% of the national total. The Western Cape has the most confirmed cases at 22 567 followed by Gauteng with 4 231.

According to the statistics presented to the council, headed by Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane, 1 613 817 people were screened for coronavirus, of which 56 628 people were tested.

Mabuyane's office in a statement said while 2 123 people have recovered, 82 fatalities have been reported - 29 in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, 18 in OR Tambo District, 14 in Chris Hani District, 12 in Buffalo City Metro, four in Amathole District, four in Sarah Baartman and one person in Joe Gqabi District municipality.

Most of the deaths were people aged 30 to 39 at 26.3%, followed by 21.3% for those in the 40 to 49 age group.

It estimated that about 80% of the Eastern Cape population may contract the virus with mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, 15% of the population might require hospitalisation, 5% might be in need of high care, while 1% to 3% may die of the virus.

Currently, most of the confirmed cases are in the Buffalo City Metro at 1 213, Nelson Mandela Metro at 1 177 and 628 in OR Tambo.

Meanwhile, 191 healthcare workers from both the public and private sector have tested positive for the virus, the council heard.

Most were in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffulo City metros.