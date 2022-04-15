9 trustees arrested after allegedly looting R28m intended for Mpumalanga farmers

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly stealing R28 million from a fund meant to assist Mpumalanga farmers.

The nine accused, aged between 33 and 45, appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court after they were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday.

They were denied bail, said Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

The accused are Phephisa Mike Mkhabela, Madoda Kenneth Nkambule, Onkie Justice Thabethe, Mduduzi Sydwell Nkambule, Bongani Justice Mabelane, Desire Mzara, Ronald Chihwehwete, Yashel Singh and Makgomeng Thato Kgaphola.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering after they allegedly created fictitious invoices to claim R28 million for services that were never rendered.

The accused are former RCL Foods employees and members of a trust set up to assist farmers with funding, servicing machinery and irrigation systems.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation which led to the arrest of the accused. The case was postponed to 19 April 2022 for a formal bail application," said Nxumalo.

