1h ago

add bookmark

92 more Covid-19 deaths, as cases jump to 159 333

Ntwaagae Seleka
The UK's NHS health workers in PPE attend to a patient at St Thomas Hospital in London.
The UK's NHS health workers in PPE attend to a patient at St Thomas Hospital in London.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
  • In the past 24 hours, illnesses related to the coronavirus have claimed 92 more deaths.
  • The total number of deaths is now at 2 749.
  • The cumulative number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 159 333, with 8 124 new cases reported.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced that there had been 8 124 confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases to 159 333.

The 8 124 is the highest number of infections South Africa has recorded during a 24-hour period.

Mkhize also said there had been 92 new deaths recorded during the same time frame, pushing the death toll to 2 749.

Of the 92 deaths recorded, there were 37 in the Western Cape, 28 in Gauteng, 17 in the Eastern Cape and 10 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said 1 666 939 tests have been completed in total, of which 36 931 new tests were reported.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1.7%, The number of recoveries is 76 025, which translates to a recovery rate of 47.7%," said Mkhize.

Related Links
Covid-19 spreading in schools, businesses and offices
Covid-19 has had 'severe impact' on readers' personal finance, News24/Ipsos poll finds
Covid-19: Special Investigating Unit closes 3 offices after employee tests positive
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 971 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 876 votes
No I don't
52% - 1993 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1769.61
(-0.76)
Silver
17.99
(-0.93)
Platinum
822.99
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1908.00
(-0.47)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo