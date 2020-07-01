92 more Covid-19 deaths, as cases jump to 159 333

In the past 24 hours, illnesses related to the coronavirus have claimed 92 more deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced that there had been 8 124 confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases to 159 333.

The 8 124 is the highest number of infections South Africa has recorded during a 24-hour period.

Mkhize also said there had been 92 new deaths recorded during the same time frame, pushing the death toll to 2 749.

Of the 92 deaths recorded, there were 37 in the Western Cape, 28 in Gauteng, 17 in the Eastern Cape and 10 in KwaZulu-Natal.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 01 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/lxXPzpgaxs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 1, 2020

Mkhize said 1 666 939 tests have been completed in total, of which 36 931 new tests were reported.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1.7%, The number of recoveries is 76 025, which translates to a recovery rate of 47.7%," said Mkhize.