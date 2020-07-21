49m ago

93-year-old among latest to recover from Covid-19 in Western Cape as active cases reach 12 254

Sesona Ngqakamba
A 93-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus in the Western Cape.
Mlungiai si Louw/Gallo Images/Volksblad
  • Katherine Newman is no longer deemed infectious and is now at home. 
  • She tested positive in June and after experiencing breathing difficulties, was admitted to hospital. 
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says Newman's recovery is one of the many inspiring stories of recoveries recorded across the province.

A 93-year-old from Cape Town is among the latest people to recover from Covid-19 in the Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde has announced.

Katharine Newman, a resident at Claremont Old Aged Home, was one of many inspiring stories of recoveries in the province, he said. 

Newman developed a cough in early June and tested for the virus. She was later hospitalised at Groote Schuur before being moved to the CTICC Hospital of Hope after having breathing difficulties. 

"When we named the CTICC Hospital of Hope, it was with the vision that it would be a space where people would receive the treatment they need to recover. On the sign bearing the bed number above each bed, there is also a line that reads 'a beacon of hope and recovery'.

"So, I was so pleased to hear the story of Mrs Katharine Newman, one of the province's oldest Covid-19 survivors, at age 93.

"Despite her age putting her at an increased risk of serious illness, Mrs Newman was discharged earlier this month, is no longer deemed to be infectious and is now back home," Winde said.

ALSO READ | Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband recover from Covid-19

In his daily update on Tuesday, he added the province now had 12 254 active cases, with 85 009 confirmed ones and 70 061 recoveries. 

It also recorded an additional 40 deaths, bringing the number of Covid-19-related deaths to 2 694. 

Winde said the recently introduced call centre, which reaches out to people who are positive, had already made more than 11 700 calls. The agents check on patients and advise them of their options for quarantine and self-isolation. 

"I am, however, concerned that of those 11 700 calls, over 3 000 were not answered. These calls can provide important information for people who have recently tested positive in the province.

"It is therefore imperative that you provide us with the correct contact and address details when you go for your test so that when we do contact you to start the tracking and tracing process, we can easily reach you," he added. 

