19 Jun

94 more Covid-19 deaths in SA, as cases rise by another 3 825

Ntwaagae Seleka
Medical staff, wearing protective gear, move a patient infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.
Medical staff, wearing protective gear, move a patient infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
  • Covid-19-related deaths rise to 1 831 nationally.
  • About 1 260 434 tests have been conducted, with 87 715 total positive cases as of Friday.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 60 deaths were reported in the Western Cape, 27 in Gauteng and seven in KZN.

The Department of Health says 94 more people have died of Covid-19, raising the total number of deaths to 1 831 people in the country.

As of Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they have conducted 1 260 434 tests, with 87 715 people having tested positive nationally.

Mkhize also said the daily testing total was 32 336 new tests.

"Regrettably, we report a further 94 Covid-19 related deaths. Sixty deaths were reported in the Western Cape, 27 in Gauteng and seven in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased."

The mortality rate is 2.1%, said Mkhize, while the number of recoveries is 47 825, which translates to 54.5% of the total cases.

Read more on:
coronavirus update
