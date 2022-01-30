58m ago

A celebration of 'connected communities': Soweto's popular Makhelwane Festival returns

Lisalee Solomons
The festival, now in its seventh year, kicked off on Friday and will end on Sunday evening at Lebo’s Backpackers in Soweto.
PHOTO: Lelethu Ndyamboti/Supplied
  • The popular Makhelwane Festival is in its seventh year.
  • Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no festival was held last year.
  • This year the festival's focus is on "Connecting Communities".

In a bid to get the economy back up and running, the Joburg Tourism team kicked off the new year with the popular Makhelwane Festival this weekend, one of Jozi’s best-loved community markets.

The festival, now in its seventh year, started on Friday and will end on Sunday evening at Lebo’s Backpackers in Soweto.

This year, the festival’s focus is on "Connecting Communities".

"The festival is returning to connect with the communities of Soweto and Joburg Tourism is thrilled to be collaborating on this neighbourhood initiative," said MMC for Economic Development Nkululeko Mbundu.

Due to the devastating effects of the pandemic, the festival did not take place last year. Its return bodes well for the local tourism sector, the SMME industry, and efforts towards achieving full employment.

The festival features food, music, as well as children's entertainment, storytelling, movie screenings and bike tours.

Artist poses next to mural tribute to Lebo Malepa
A mural in tribute to Lebo Malepa, 'a leading light in Soweto’s tourism and business community'.

Mbundu said: 

This will also be a way of paying tribute and our respects to some of the wonderful people that we recently lost, including our world-renowned Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Lebo Malepa, a leading light in Soweto’s tourism and business community.

Festival organiser Kgosi Rampa said "Makhelwane" was a Zulu term that referred to one’s neighbour, but in African culture the term was deeper than that, referring to a community.

"Makhelwane presents a lifestyle festival that aims to reconnect and reignite the community through the neighbourhood culture of 'Bo Makhe' – while promoting small and medium local enterprises," said Rampa.

"The pandemic has made it near impossible to maintain a connection with community – be it your business, neighbourhood, social or spiritual community. This festival will be a celebration of all the connected communities that have made it through this pandemic – and celebrating the different elements that unite us, like fashion, music, food, techno, business and tourism, to mention but a few," gushed Rampa.

Local small businesses showcasing their work and w
Local small businesses showcasing their work and wares at the festival.

This year’s musical line-up included Azana, iPhupho L’ka Biko, FK Mash, OnlyTlou, Teedo Love, Mamthug, Playgal and many more.

Mbundu said he had visited the festival on Saturday afternoon and was excited to be there.

He said: 

It's my first time attending the Makhelwane festival and I’m very excited about it, I’m more excited about meeting the different SMMEs and what they have to offer, as well as the up-and-coming talent that will be performing at the festival.

Even though the festival ends later today, tickets are available on Webtickets or at Pick n Pay outlets.

All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed at the festival.


johannesburgentertainmentarts and culture
