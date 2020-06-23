45m ago

add bookmark

'A colleague and patriot' - Eastern Cape dept spokesperson dies of Covid-19

Malibongwe Dayimani
Well-known Eastern Cape senior government official Gcobani Maswana has died from Covid-19 aged 52. (Facebook, ANC spokesperson Gift Ngqondi)
Well-known Eastern Cape senior government official Gcobani Maswana has died from Covid-19 aged 52. (Facebook, ANC spokesperson Gift Ngqondi)
  • 52-year-old Gcobani Maswana died from Covid-19 at a Port Elizabeth hospital on Tuesday.
  • He was the head of communication and spokesperson in the provincial department of social development in Eastern Cape. 
  • Maswana will be buried on Saturday, his family told News24 on Tuesday. 

Well-known Eastern Cape senior government spokesperson Gcobani Maswana has died from Covid-19, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

He was 52.

Maswana, a seasoned communications practitioner, was the head of the communication division at the provincial social development department in Bhisho. He had been with the department for 15 years.

His principal, Social Development MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, said the province had lost an extraordinary servant of the people.

Maswana family spokesperson Bonisile Ndabambi said he died from Covid-19 on Tuesday at a Port Elizabeth hospital.

"He died in the early hours of this morning and we are planning to bury him on Saturday," said Ndabambi.

Lusithi said she had learnt of Maswana's death with great sadness and shock and described it as a tragic loss.

"Mr Maswana's untimely passing is an immense blow to the department, the Eastern Cape provincial government, and the community of the Eastern Cape," said Lusithi.

READ | SA author dies of coronavirus in Gauteng

Lusithi said Maswana was a seasoned government communicator and one of the longest-serving government communicators in the province who served the people of the Eastern Cape with great humility and diligence.

"In Mr Maswana, we have not just lost a colleague, but a patriot as he dedicated his life to serving the poor and the vulnerable," said Lusithi.

She added: "We admire Gcobani's sense of compassion, humility and dedication as he selflessly volunteered his services. We wish to take this time and pass our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."

"We hope his family will find comfort in knowing that the whole province dips its banner in mourning of this extraordinary servant of the people of the Eastern Cape. Liyinene elithi “isitya esihle asidleli," said Lusithi.

ALSO READ | Trevor Manuel's mother, Philma, dies of Covid-19, aged 94

The Eastern Cape has 303 Covid-19 deaths, 16 895 infections and 8 035 recoveries. 

The MEC is investigating whether there is a need for Maswana's staff to be tested for Covid-19 and be isolated, said social development's media liaison officer Lufefe Mukutu.

He was not sure whether they had been in contact with Maswana.

Related Links
Well-known magistrate dies in hospital
Eastern Cape health dept turns convent into quarantine site as fifth nun dies
Covid-19: ANC Women's League coordinator's 'dedicated' husband dies
Read more on:
port elizabethcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
17% - 742 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2300 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.24
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1767.05
(+0.68)
Silver
17.94
(+0.79)
Platinum
830.01
(+0.83)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1936.99
(-0.58)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo