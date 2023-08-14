57m ago

'A comfortable future for my family': Cape Town pensioner, 70, bags nearly R50m in PowerBall jackpot

Compiled by Lisalee Solomons
A Cape Town man who won over R49 million in last week's Powerball draw plans to provide a comfortable life for his three children and four grandchildren.
Duncan Alfreds/News24
A 70-year-old Cape Town pensioner has come forward to claim his winnings of more than R49.9 million in last week Tuesday's PowerBall jackpot draw.

The man purchased the winning ticket on his FNB banking app.  

He opted for a R15 Quick Pick ticket and walked away with R49 934 523.

The Capetonian said the prize money would be used to provide for his loved ones.

"This prize gives me the means to secure a comfortable future for my family," he said.

He added: 

My three children and four grandchildren will now have the opportunity to live comfortably and without financial worries. It's a dream come true to know that they will be taken care of.

The pensioner also thanked Ithuba for its support.

"I am truly grateful for the assistance and guidance I received. Their professionalism and care during the prize claim process were exceptional, and I can't thank them enough," he said.

Ithuba chief executive officer Charmaine Mabuza expressed her joy over the winner's intentions with his newfound wealth.

"We are humbled to have played a role in enabling this winner to provide a secure and comfortable future for his family. The National Lottery is about creating opportunities that touch lives and make lasting differences. This win exemplifies that mission," she said. 

Players must be 18 years and older to play. 

