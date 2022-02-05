A conspiracy not borne out by facts or law, says Lamola's office on Mlambo accusations

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's office has released a statement rubbishing claims made by EFF leader Julius Malema against the minister at the Chief Justice interviews.

Malema tried to suggest Lamola had asked Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to consider appointing Judge Dunstan Mlambo in an acting position at the Constitutional Court last year.

Lamola's office said it was a deliberate distortion of the appointment process of acting judges.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has moved to clarify issues around Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo's appointment in an acting position at the Constitutional Court after the matter resulted in a screaming match between Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and EFF leader Julius Malema.



Following the altercation, which happened during Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's interview on Friday, the department sent out a statement on Saturday saying it had noted what appeared to be a "deliberate distortion of the appointment process of acting judges of the Constitutional Court".

During the interview, Malema tried to suggest Lamola had asked Zondo to consider appointing Mlambo in an acting position at the apex court in June last year, before Mlambo was shortlisted as a Chief Justice nominee, as part of what he contended was an irregular manipulation of the normal process by which such appointments are made.

Malema suggested Lamola had tried to manipulate Zondo into appointing Mlambo after allegedly failing in his efforts to persuade then-Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to do so.

This after Zondo revealed during his interview for the position of Chief Justice that "some time back", he and Mogoeng had invited Mlambo to act at the Constitutional Court - but the Judge President had declined the invitation.

"Then, last year after I came back to court and became the Acting Chief Justice … I got a letter from the minister expressing concern that it looked like we were not affording judge presidents opportunities to act at the ConCourt.

"The minister was asking if Judge President Mlambo if I could consider him to act in the third term [of 2020] because he is of the view that he [Mlambo] is experienced and had contributed to jurisprudence," Zondo said.

Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri said in the statement on Saturday the insinuation that Lamola sought to enhance the appointment of a Chief Justice candidate by suggesting the candidate be appointed to act in a vacancy in the Constitutional Court was designed not only to malign Lamola but also to undermine confidence in the judiciary.

"The conspiracy is not borne out by the facts, or the law. It is for this reason that the minister did not hesitate to share all the relevant letters with the Judicial Service Commissioners."





"The process to appoint acting justices for the Constitutional Court occurred well before the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] nominated Chief Justice candidates," he added.

According to Phiri, in terms of the country's Constitution, acting appointments are made in the following manner:

Acting appointments in the Constitutional Court Section 175 (1)

The president may appoint a woman or a man to serve as an acting Deputy Chief Justice or judge of the Constitutional Court if there is a vacancy in any of those offices, or if the person holding such an office is absent.

The appointment must be made on the recommendation of the Cabinet member responsible for the administration of justice acting with the concurrence of the Chief Justice.

Acting appointments in the High Court of South Africa Section 175 (2)

The Cabinet member responsible for the administration of justice must appoint acting judges to other courts after consulting the senior judge of the court on which the acting judge will serve.

Phiri said as and when vacancies arose in the above courts, the Constitution dictated that such vacancies should be filled by the president and the minister of justice and correctional services, respectively, subject to a particular process.

"It is within this context that consultations occur between the Chief Justice and or the Judge Presidents of the superior courts with the minister. To suggest that this process as prescribed by the Constitution is judicial capture or manipulation is disingenuous at best.

"The minister is constitutionally obliged to recommend an acting appointment with the concurrence of the Chief Justice. It follows that communication between the minister, [Acting] Chief Justice, or a Judge President, as the case may be, to facilitate this process is not unethical or a desire to fulfill a conspiracy, but rather it is an inevitable outcome of a constitutional obligation.

"In the year in which we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Constitution coming into effect, we call upon all South Africans from all walks of life to actively familiarise themselves with the provisions of our supreme law," he added.