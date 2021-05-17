1h ago

'A Covid-19-free SA starts with vaccination' - Panyaza Lesufi urges public to get a jab

Ntwaagae Seleka
People aged 60 and above arrived at the Munsieville old age home in Krugersdorp on Monday morning to receive their first jab of the Pfizer vaccine.
Chanté Schatz
  • MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the future of a Covid-19 free South Africa starts with vaccination.
  • Lesufi witnessed 69 pensioners at Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park, getting inoculated on Monday.
  • The country has started inoculating pensioners who registered for the vaccine.

"We can smell Gauteng without Covid-19. We can touch a future South Africa without Covid-19."

Those were the words of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who emphasised that the future of a country free from Covid-19 starts with vaccination.

Lesufi visited the Andries Meyer Old Age Home in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

About 69 pensioners residing at the old home have been inoculated as part of the government's Phase 2 vaccination programme.

The first recipient was Samson Ndlovu, 75.

Ndlovu expressed excitement and encouraged other pensioners to register and receive their jabs.

"I woke up at 05:00 preparing for the big day. Covid-19 is going to wipe us out if we don't prevent it now. I am encouraging everyone who qualifies to receive the vaccine quickly," said Ndlovu.

Lesufi encouraged everyone to register, including those who are skeptical and doubtful. 

"We are starting with those who have registered. Maybe [naysayers and doubters] when they see people vaccinated, they would change their minds. For the country to be safe, everyone must be vaccinated, and it must happen in our lifetime.

"This is a huge success. Many people are impatient because they want to be vaccinated immediately. I feel we are doing well under these circumstances. One day, we will go back to our era where people will gather in numbers without fear," Lesufi said, adding:

We have mixed emotions about our vaccination programme. The exciting part is that we have started vaccinating people. The sad part is that many have lost their lives before they could receive the vaccine. There are families when they see us vaccinating people think that only if vaccines were brought earlier, their loved ones would be alive.

Lesufi urged elders to continue observing the Covid-19 protocols and behave appropriately.

"The mere fact that it has started means we can touch the future. We have taken a conscious decision to start with the elderly first. We praise our decision to do this in phases. If we can't protect the weak and vulnerable, then we can't be called government," Lesufi said.

Education

Teachers are also part of the Phase 2 programme. 

"Teachers have been identified as frontline staff and are incorporated into those who will receive the vaccine. We are planning to start with them during the winter holidays. We chose the winter holidays because it would not interrupt education activities," said Lesufi.

