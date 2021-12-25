31m ago

add bookmark

A dangerous game - Cape Flats forum lobbies against sale of toy guns

accreditation
Alexander Brand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • A Cape Town community police forum is campaigning to stop the sale of imitation firearms.
  • SAPS confirmed an increase in the use of fake guns in crimes since the beginning of the year.
  • According to the director of Gun Free SA, Adèle Kirsten, when someone uses an imitation firearm in any crime it is regarded as a weapon under the Firearms Control Act.

Stop selling guns - even toy ones. This is the clarion call of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum as it calls on retailers to stop selling imitation firearms and for police to confiscate them.

The forum serves an area that experiences daily shootings and where drugs and gangsterism thrive.

Familiarity with guns from an early age, in a violent society, may lead to a tendency for violence and mimicking of gangsters, said CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers.

"Young boys have used these imitation guns to rob women on their way to and from work. We have personally seen these real, life-like guns being bandied about by little children," he said

"Some of these imitation guns can propel a projectile such as a pellet. These pellets, if shot into the eye, can blind a person."

Some of these guns were made out of metal and can be quite heavy. They could also be used to hit victims if they resisted, Jonkers said.

READ | Triple murder probed as three mowed down in block of flats in Cape Town suburb

Grassy Park police station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said they had seen an increase in the use of imitation firearms since the beginning of the year.

"These imitation firearms look as real as the real firearms, and suspects are using these firearms to commit all types of robberies and other crimes. The police have charged multiple suspects, however, courts are reluctant to charge these criminals," he said.

According to the director of Gun Free SA, Adèle Kirsten, when someone used an imitation firearm in a crime, it's regarded as a weapon under the Firearms Control Act.

ALSO READ | 'Protect yourselves when confronted by gun-toting criminals' - Cele tells police officers

"If you get caught doing it, you can't say it was just a toy gun, it was just an imitation, it wasn't real. It's regarded as a real weapon. And so you would be subject to similar charges under the Firearms Control Act," she said.

Jonkers was concerned that children could injure others or could be attacked themselves.

"When fearful people retaliate when facing an imitation gun it can lead to death or injury to the child, who is imitating gangsters. The toy imitation gun easily becomes the initiation gun for the recruitment of children into gangs," said Jonkers.

He called on parents to be more responsible and consider the subtle impact of toy guns on their children's psyches.

"Parents need to be informed not to buy toy guns for their kids as this will lead to them thinking that guns and shootings are right," Laing agreed.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towngang violencecrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo