A dangerous game - Cape Flats forum lobbies against sale of toy guns

A Cape Town community police forum is campaigning to stop the sale of imitation firearms.

SAPS confirmed an increase in the use of fake guns in crimes since the beginning of the year.

According to the director of Gun Free SA, Adèle Kirsten, when someone uses an imitation firearm in any crime it is regarded as a weapon under the Firearms Control Act.

Stop selling guns - even toy ones. This is the clarion call of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum as it calls on retailers to stop selling imitation firearms and for police to confiscate them.

The forum serves an area that experiences daily shootings and where drugs and gangsterism thrive.

Familiarity with guns from an early age, in a violent society, may lead to a tendency for violence and mimicking of gangsters, said CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers.

"Young boys have used these imitation guns to rob women on their way to and from work. We have personally seen these real, life-like guns being bandied about by little children," he said

"Some of these imitation guns can propel a projectile such as a pellet. These pellets, if shot into the eye, can blind a person."

Some of these guns were made out of metal and can be quite heavy. They could also be used to hit victims if they resisted, Jonkers said.

Grassy Park police station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said they had seen an increase in the use of imitation firearms since the beginning of the year.

"These imitation firearms look as real as the real firearms, and suspects are using these firearms to commit all types of robberies and other crimes. The police have charged multiple suspects, however, courts are reluctant to charge these criminals," he said.

"If you get caught doing it, you can't say it was just a toy gun, it was just an imitation, it wasn't real. It's regarded as a real weapon. And so you would be subject to similar charges under the Firearms Control Act," she said.

Jonkers was concerned that children could injure others or could be attacked themselves.

"When fearful people retaliate when facing an imitation gun it can lead to death or injury to the child, who is imitating gangsters. The toy imitation gun easily becomes the initiation gun for the recruitment of children into gangs," said Jonkers.

He called on parents to be more responsible and consider the subtle impact of toy guns on their children's psyches.

"Parents need to be informed not to buy toy guns for their kids as this will lead to them thinking that guns and shootings are right," Laing agreed.

