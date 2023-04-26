A 'dead' Tshwane man was caught in a stolen car. Police expect to find his wife's ex in his grave

A married couple from Tshwane have been arrested after the husband, who was thought to have burnt to death, was arrested driving a stolen car.

There are suspicions that the body buried in the husband's place belongs to the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Police are in the process of having the body exhumed.

A married couple from Tshwane have been arrested after the husband, reported to have died in a house fire last year, was caught driving a stolen car. Now the police are working to establish who was buried in his place.

Sibusiso Mahlangu and his wife Lerato from Soshanguve have been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whose body was buried in Mahlangu's place. Efforts to exhume the body are under way with police making the necessary applications.

However, the body is reported to be Lerato's ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Sibusiso Sithebe, who is the father of her daughter.

Apparently, the charred body was found wearing a ring that belongs to Mahlangu.

According to Sithebe's sister, Linah, Sithebe was reported missing on 1 January 2022 after he and his new girlfriend had celebrated their child's birthday party.

Linah said the girlfriend notified the family after Sithebe did not return from a job in Hammanskraal.



The family opened a missing person's case.

She said they enlisted the help of a relative who worked for a cellphone provider to trace her brother's phone.

"He managed to track Sibusiso's call log and find out who called him last."

Linah said she called that number, and Lerato answered.

"I told her Sibusiso had not been home in two days, and we were worried and asked if she had seen or heard of him, but she said no.

"Lerato said she and Sibusiso had last spoken at the end of October or the beginning of November," said Linah.

She said Lerato then told her that the news of Sithebe's disappearance "was stressing her" because she had also just lost her husband.

"She said she was sitting on the mattress grieving her husband, who had died in a fire in their RDP house on 1 January 2022.

"I started feeling pity for her and was thinking, 'You just lost your husband, and the father of your child is missing,'" said Linah.

Supplied

"[I was] sad, confused, worried. When I got into the taxi daily, I'd ask people about my brother, show them pictures, and hope that one would say they had seen him, but nothing."

Last week, more than a year since Sithebe's disappearance, police called the family with an update.

Linah went to the police station, where the investigating officer told her: "I think I know where your brother is."

"He pulled a file with Sibusiso's pictures. The first page was a burnt house, and the second page was a picture of my brother, who was burnt from the waist up.

"I was taken aback and started crying ... I couldn't believe it. That was my brother's body. I could not believe someone had done that to him," said Linah, crying.

News24 understands that Mahlangu was arrested when he was found driving a VW Polo that had been reported stolen in Hammanskraal.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mahlangu did not want police to take his fingerprints.

"Police asked why, and he said he was a dead man and that the system would detect that," said the source.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana, said the Mahlangus' ruse was discovered when the husband was arrested.

"That was when everything came to light," she said.

"What happened is that the husband allegedly killed the deceased at their RDP house and thereafter burnt the house with the body of the deceased inside.

"The wife falsely claimed that the burned dead body was that of her husband and registered his death at home affairs and got a fake death certificate whereas she knew that her husband was alive and buried the wrong person knowingly. She also claimed money for policies.

"They were arrested and remanded in custody pending further investigations," said Mahanjana.

Mahlangu and his wife were expected to appear at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on 4 May.