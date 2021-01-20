48m ago

add bookmark

A deal with the devil, says DA on Mabuza's appointment to oversee vaccine rollout

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Deputy President David Mabuza. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Deputy President David Mabuza. (GCIS)
  • The DA has described Deputy President David Mabuza chairing an inter-ministerial committee to oversee the country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is a deal with the devil.
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called on government to establish a team led by experts, not politicians.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the committee on Tuesday.

A deal with the devil.

That is how some politicians responded to the news that Deputy President David Mabuza will lead an inter-ministerial committee that will oversee South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to be led by Mabuza.

Ramaphosa announced this at a Zoom meeting of the ANC's Progressive Business Forum on Tuesday.

READ | Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccine

DA MP and national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa had dropped the ball again.

"The president has made a deal with the devil when he appointed Mabuza as the head of the inter-ministerial committee to oversee the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine. The president made this announcement during an ANC meeting, not even a normal government communication channel. This is a man, David Mabuza, who destroyed Mpumalanga when he was the premier. He wrecked Eskom, leaving the country in the dark and has been completely absent throughout this entire crisis," she said.

"Mabuza may have been social distancing in Russia all this time, for all we know," she added.

South Africa is expecting one million Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) this month. Another 500 000 doses are expected next month.

The SII is the manufacturer of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine.

First to receive the vaccine will be the country's 1.25 million frontline healthcare workers in public and private facilities.

Government's vaccine rollout has been planned around 6 300 full-time vaccinators.

It will target 40 million people over a 12-month period (to be given in two doses).

READ ALSO | Coronavirus: How the 501Y.V2 variant was able to quickly dominate infections

It's estimated there would be 316 000 vaccinations per day, with each vaccinator administering a dose to 50 people per day.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Ramaphosa's announcement is a plan for the blind to lead the blind.

"It is critical to indicate that for government's promise of a vaccine arriving at the end of this month to be realised, a vaccine plan and associated funding would need to have been in place already. The announcement of an inter-ministerial committee is a typical move of the ANC government when it panics; a safe room to which it can return when it has run out of ideas.

"Mabuza has been responsible for chairing the task team to turn around Eskom for the past two years. The announcement of his leadership on the vaccine rollout, while South Africans look set to deal with months of loadshedding, does not inspire confidence," Mashaba said.

He said government's best bet is to appoint a team of the brightest minds in the country to spearhead the vaccination efforts and for "politicians to stay out of the way".

News24 is seeking comment from Mabuza's office. It will be added once received.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daaction sacyril ramaphosadavid mabuzacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8628 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7064 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 659 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.16)
Gold
1835.60
(-0.23)
Silver
25.15
(-0.20)
Platinum
1080.00
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2358.50
(+0.34)
All Share
64139.74
(+0.84)
Top 40
58883.97
(+0.90)
Financial 15
12021.61
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
85583.22
(+0.61)
Resource 10
63179.40
(+1.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo