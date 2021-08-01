1h ago

'A dedicated champion of transformation' - Lamola, JSC mourn death of commissioner Lutendo Sigogo

Getrude Makhafola
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • The Judicial Service Commission is mourning the loss of one of its commissioners.
  • It said Lutendo Sigogo had a stellar career in the legal profession.
  • Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said Sigogo was a dedicated champion of transformation.

"A true leader in the legal profession" – these were the words the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) used to described one of its commissioners, Lutendo Sigogo, who died over the weekend.

"Death has truly robbed the people of South Africa of not just a practitioner, but a true leader in the legal profession. That Mr Sigogo was a leader is illustrated by the various leadership positions he held in various legal bodies," the JSC said in a statement.

Among the positions Sigogo held were president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces in 2017, chairperson of the finance and HR committee of the Legal Practice Council, chairperson of the Enforcement Committee of the BBBEE Commission, president of the Black Lawyers Association, and chairperson of the Thohoyandou Attorneys Association.

After 20 years of legal practice, Sigogo was appointed as an acting judge in the Mpumalanga High Court, where he served for 44 weeks.

"During his acting stint, he wrote seminal judgments of great quality. Having enjoyed his acting stint and with a strong desire to serve the people of South Africa, Mr Sigogo raised his hand to be considered as a candidate for permanent appointment as a judge of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court. His nomination was to be considered at the forthcoming sitting of the JSC."

The JSC sent "heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire legal profession".

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola added that Sigogo was a formidable advocate for transformation in the legal profession, having begun practising as a candidate attorney between 1995 and 1997 with the University of Venda Legal Aid Clinic.

"He went on to fulfil significant roles in various forums of the legal profession. We have lost [a] dedicated champion of transformation. His contributions will undoubtedly form the pillars of a representative and accessible service to our people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family during this period of mourning," Lamola said on Sunday.

judicial service commissionjsclutendo sigogoronald lamolajudiciaryobituary
