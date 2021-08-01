'A dedicated champion of transformation' - Lamola, JSC mourn death of commissioner Lutendo Sigogo

The Judicial Service Commission is mourning the loss of one of its commissioners.

It said Lutendo Sigogo had a stellar career in the legal profession.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said Sigogo was a dedicated champion of transformation.

"A true leader in the legal profession" – these were the words the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) used to described one of its commissioners, Lutendo Sigogo, who died over the weekend.

"Death has truly robbed the people of South Africa of not just a practitioner, but a true leader in the legal profession. That Mr Sigogo was a leader is illustrated by the various leadership positions he held in various legal bodies," the JSC said in a statement.

The Judges Matter team extends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Lutendo Sigogo. An executive member of the Legal Practice Council and a commissioner on the Judicial Service Commission, Mr Sigogo made an invaluable contribution to the legal profession. pic.twitter.com/zX2SFTcnlb — Judges Matter (@WhyJudgesMatter) August 1, 2021

Among the positions Sigogo held were president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces in 2017, chairperson of the finance and HR committee of the Legal Practice Council, chairperson of the Enforcement Committee of the BBBEE Commission, president of the Black Lawyers Association, and chairperson of the Thohoyandou Attorneys Association.

Media statement: The passing of JSC Commissioner Lutendo Sigogo, 31 July 2021"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has learned with deep shock and sadness of the untimely passing of one of its revered commissioners, Mr Lutendo Bennedict Sigogo." pic.twitter.com/XDpPjGD3AT — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) July 31, 2021

After 20 years of legal practice, Sigogo was appointed as an acting judge in the Mpumalanga High Court, where he served for 44 weeks.

"During his acting stint, he wrote seminal judgments of great quality. Having enjoyed his acting stint and with a strong desire to serve the people of South Africa, Mr Sigogo raised his hand to be considered as a candidate for permanent appointment as a judge of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court. His nomination was to be considered at the forthcoming sitting of the JSC."

The JSC sent "heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire legal profession".

From the Sigogo Family pic.twitter.com/4hi88vpkKP — Legal Practice Council (@CouncilPractice) July 31, 2021

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola added that Sigogo was a formidable advocate for transformation in the legal profession, having begun practising as a candidate attorney between 1995 and 1997 with the University of Venda Legal Aid Clinic.

"He went on to fulfil significant roles in various forums of the legal profession. We have lost [a] dedicated champion of transformation. His contributions will undoubtedly form the pillars of a representative and accessible service to our people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family during this period of mourning," Lamola said on Sunday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.