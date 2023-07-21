7h ago

Share

A Digital Vibes corruption accused is changing her story during her trial, the state says

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lizeka Tonjeni in the dock for Digital Vibes bribes. Photo: Supplied
Lizeka Tonjeni in the dock for Digital Vibes bribes. Photo: Supplied
  • Lizeka Tonjeni is on trial for allegedly accepting a R160 000 bribe from Digital Vibes.
  • Tonjeni's defence is that the money was for the sale of healthcare products as well as loans.
  • On Thursday, the State accused Tonjeni of altering her evidence as the trial went along. 

The State slammed the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) employee on trial for allegedly accepting a R160 000 bribe from Digital Vibes, accusing her of tailoring her evidence.

Lizeka Tonjeni appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, where the prosecutor, advocate Willem van Zyl, continued to cross-examine her.

Tonjeni has been charged with one count of corruption relating to a R3.9-million tender awarded to Digital Vibes in 2018. She was a project manager in the office of the chief executive at the time. 

During this time, she received several payments from Digital Vibes, which the State alleges was a bribe to further the company's interests.

READ | State shows 10 more Digital Vibes payments to municipal support employee who says she wasn't bribed

In her defence, Tonjeni does not dispute receiving money from Digital Vibes through Tahera Mather, but insists that Mather gave her two loans and brought R60 000 worth of healthcare products from her.

According to a report by the Special Investigating Unit, Mather is one of the actual owners of Digital Vibes, even though the company was registered in the name of a petrol station manager in Stanger.

Changing her evidence

Tonjeni was running a side business, selling healthcare products she brought from a company named Zija International.

Tonjeni initially testified that clients could either pay for the products they had ordered via email with an EFT or could go to the warehouse and use their credit card.

However, this changed as the State went through 10 transactions where Tonjeni bought products.

The last transaction was more than a month before she received her first payment from Mather.

Tonjeni then claimed that a client could go to the warehouse and buy products with cash. In fact, she asserted that she mostly used cash to make purchases from Zija International.

"You never told us about cash purchases when you explained how you would transact with Zija," Van Zyl said.

Tonjeni said if she didn’t tell the court, it must have been a mistake.

Van Zyl accused Tonjeni of changing her evidence to suit her as the trial went along.

Tonjeni could also not provide invoices or receipts from her purchases because she did not have access to the email account she used at the time to make orders, and the Zija International branch in South Africa closed down, so she could not get the requisite documents from them either, she testified

READ | MISA employee accused of corruption says govt dept did not 'stress' about side hustles

The State detailed 18 payments made by Mather to Tonjeni.

According to Tonjeni, 15 payments were for the products, two were loans, and the third was for petrol.

The State pointed out that the payments made by Mather did not resemble payments made by other clients in any way. They were always far larger sums that were rounded off compared to payments made by other clients.

"Is there anything that prevents the payments of rounded amounts? Some other people also paid rounded amounts. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that," Tonjeni said.

On the alleged loan of R100 000, Tonjeni said it was for a farming business that she wanted to open. There was no contract, but only a written agreement.

To date, she has not yet paid Mather back, Tonjeni told the court.

"Yes, I have not yet paid her. I saw it was not a good time to pay her now because of the developments," she said.

This was seemingly after the Digital Vibes scandal with the Department of Health broke through the surface in 2021 following investigative reports by Daily Maverick.

The trial continues on Friday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibeslizeka tonjenitahera mathercrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 1499 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 49 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.19
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
955.94
-0.2%
Palladium
1,287.83
+0.2%
Gold
1,963.76
-0.3%
Silver
24.77
+0.0%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,723
-0.1%
All Share
76,959
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,167
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,721
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo