'A dream come true': Young prosecutors complete special NPA training programme

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Cheswin Karl King, Anele Pike and Shelorid Cannon at the National Public Authority's inauguration ceremony of Aspirant Prosecutors
Jeanette Chabalala
  • More than 600 prosecutors completed their training from the 2021 and 2022 intakes. 
  • The Aspirant Prosecutor Programme is the National Prosecuting Authority's internship programme.
  • National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the idea of the programme was to bring "fresh blood" into the prosecuting authority.
Cheswin Karl King is the first person in his family to graduate and become a lawyer.

The 31-year-old was among the more than 600 people from the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) 2021 and 2022 Aspirant Prosecutor Programme intakes who completed their training.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday at the NPA event in Pretoria, King said he was "proud" to have completed the internship programme.

"It is an opportunity that one grabs with both hands and, just to elaborate, I was raised by a single mother, and I am the first in the family to graduate and be here," he said.

King, who is from Alexandria, a small rural town in the Eastern Cape, said when he did his articles, he realised civil litigation wasn't for him.

"It was something I could do very [well], but it didn't fulfil me. It kept me up at night, and when I went to write this exam, there was stiff competition, attorneys with many years of experience [who] also [had] to write the exam. But I knew this was for me," he said.

All he wants to do now is serve the country.

Shelorid Cannon, 39, said he felt intimidated by the long exam queues and wondered if he would make it.

However, he went through the exams and, eventually, the interviews. 

Cannon was a police officer before he joined the programme. Two of his uncles, who have since retired, were also police officials.

Anele Pike said she saw herself as the future National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 26-year-old said there were many applications when she applied to be part of the programme, and now she felt "blessed" to be one of the chosen few.

"I know it is from my hard work. I am very proud. I am the first lawyer in my family," she said.

She said she started her career as a candidate attorney doing civil law.

But when her colleague was ill and asked her to stand in for a bail application, she knew she wanted to do criminal law from that day.

She said: 

I actually left civil law to become a prosecutor, so this is a dream come true for me. This is all fulfilling.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the idea of the programme was to bring fresh blood into the NPA.

"They go through a very intensive training programme which involves a lot of theory, and then we actually send them out into various courts of the country, and they work with prosecutors and tutors who [are] with them to help them learn the ropes of being career prosecutors," Batohi said.

"As lawyers, we are people [who] are fighting for justice and really supporting victims of crimes to become survivors. So, it's really important as we welcome all of our prosecutors into our organisation, and hopefully, many of them are going to stay for a long time and really be carrying the flag for justice into the future."

Ronald Lamola
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at the National Public Prosecutor’s inauguration ceremony of Aspirant Prosecutors.

Batohi said the graduates would be allowed to learn from more experienced prosecutors.

She said they would be put in specialised units to learn how to deal with complex matters.

"As lawyers for the people, our vision is justice in our society. We don't do our work because we simply want conviction at all costs; that is not what we do. We want justice at all costs."

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who delivered the keynote address, told the aspirant prosecutors that corruption was "all around us".

"We need ethical South Africans to change [the] trajectory of our nation. Like all viruses, corruption does not come like a thief in the night. 

"At first, it starts with the small cases, like speeding fines. Instead of bringing them before a magistrate, you are offered something small to strike it off the roll. 

Ronald Lamola
Ronald Lamola.

"It eventually graduates to something big, like not enrolling on a rape case because you want the survivor and the alleged perpetrator to discuss this with family. Only to find that the family of the alleged perpetrator has blessed you with a particular gift.

"So it is clear that you sit with a double-edged sword in your hands.  If you swing it in the wrong direction, it will erode the rule of law and orchestrate irretrievable harm in our communities."

Lamola also said they were not in it for money but were there to serve.

"I hope you'll not be tempted by the attractions of the private sector."


