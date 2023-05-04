35m ago

Share

'A fight for the future of our country': NPA to appeal R24.9m Nulane Investments judgment

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Iqbal Sharma, Seipati Dhlamini, Limakatso Moorosi and Peter Thabethe are standing trial in the Free State High Court for fraud and money laundering. Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungusi Louw
Iqbal Sharma, Seipati Dhlamini, Limakatso Moorosi and Peter Thabethe are standing trial in the Free State High Court for fraud and money laundering. Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungusi Louw
  • The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate is set to appeal the R24.9-million Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering judgment.
  • Last month, the first state capture case brought to trial saw the Free State High Court granting Section 174 discharges to all but one of the accused in the Nulane case.
  • The final accused, former Free State agriculture department official Limakatso Moorosi, closed her case and was acquitted.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate (ID) has said it would appeal the R24.9-million Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering judgment.

On Thursday, the ID's head, advocate Andrea Johnson, said while the judgment was a setback, they remained focused and committed to ensuring justice prevailed for state capture and other serious corruption within its mandate.

She added that those most responsible were held to account and deprived of their ill-gotten gains.

"This is a fight for the future of our country, which we will not give up on, but it won't be a quick or easy win," Johnson said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Last month, the first state capture case brought to trial saw the Free State High Court granting Section 174 discharges to all but one of the accused in the Nulane case.

The final accused, former Free State agriculture department official Limakatso Moorosi, closed her case and was then acquitted.

Acting Judge Nompumelelo Gusha ruled the State had failed to produce enough evidence to show the Gupta family and their associates were implicated in the laundering of R24.9 million of the proceeds of the alleged Nulane scam.

News24 reported Gusha said the State's own financial experts had sounded the "death knell" for its case when they admitted they had made mistakes in their assessment of the Gupta network's finances and conceded there was nothing untoward about its money transfers.

Gusha also slammed the police's failed attempts to properly secure documents relevant to the Nulane trial as a "comedy of errors" and lambasted the State for "the lackadaisical manner in which this case was investigated and approached".

The State argued the Free State Department of Agriculture paid R24.9 million to Nulane, a company owned and controlled by former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, for a fraudulent feasibility study of the Free State's flagship Mohoma Mobung project - the genesis of the alleged Vrede dairy project scam - between 2011 and 2012.

READ | SA can't appeal the UAE's 'inexplicable' decision not to hand over the Guptas

However, Nulane had no employees on its books and subcontracted Deloitte to produce the report.

Deloitte was paid R1.5 million for the work.

Nulane is alleged to have subsequently changed the findings of the Deloitte-authored study to identify Paras - an Indian dairy farm allegedly linked to the Guptas - as the most suitable implementing partner for setting up a milk processing plant in Vrede, Free State.

The alleged Vrede dairy project scam, which would see millions of rand intended for poor black dairy farmers allegedly being diverted to the Guptas and their associates, was then born.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the NPA remained "deeply" concerned with the decision by a court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

ALSO READ | UAE president's Eastern Cape landing and visit above board, says minister

"With regard to the UAE court's decision to deny extradition of the Gupta brothers, the NPA remains deeply concerned, in light of the fact that it worked through SA's central authority and did everything in line with the UAE treaty requirements.

"It also complied with all other requests of the UAE authorities," Seboka added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nulane investmentsnational prosecuting authorityandrea johnsoncrime and courtsstate capture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
14% - 149 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
15% - 160 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 794 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

5h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.94
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.12
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,047.13
+0.0%
Palladium
1,418.22
-1.3%
Gold
2,044.77
+0.3%
Silver
25.72
+0.5%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,536
-1.4%
All Share
77,111
-1.4%
Resource 10
69,684
+0.4%
Industrial 25
104,163
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,108
-2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo