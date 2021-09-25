48m ago

add bookmark

'A free medium of expression': Sparking off with Joburg car 'spinners'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Spectators cheer a driver drifting his car at a spinning event in Alberton
Spectators cheer a driver drifting his car at a spinning event in Alberton
MICHELE SPATARI
  • Now recognised as a motor sport, "spinning" was born in South African townships during the late 1980s.
  • Spinning has been banned from the streets, but events still take place legally in closed urban arenas. 
  • While rooted in black communities, spinning has attracted a more diverse set of participants in recent years.

The testosterone tang of aftershave and burnt tyres wafts over an asphalt track outside Johannesburg, where hundreds gather to watch cars skid into circles at dizzying speed, stunt performers hanging perilously out of windows.

White plumes of smoke billow into the air as drivers take turns spinning round and round in circles.

The biggest daredevils let go of the steering wheel or hang themselves upside down out of open car doors as the vehicle keeps going.

Now recognised as a motor sport, "spinning" was born in South African townships during the late 1980s, when gangsters would spin stolen cars to show off their booty.

"They would also spin at their fallen heroes' funerals," said Stacey-Lee May, one of South Africa's rare female spinners.

Aged 25, May has become a professional and competed in England, New York and Pakistan.

Stacey-May
World-famous spinner Stacey-Lee May stands on the door of her moving car at a spinning event in Alberton.
AFP MICHELE SPATARI

In the industrial town of Alberton, southeast of Johannesburg, 34-year-old spinner Ibrahim Toffie diligently checked his tyres before hitting the track.

"Spinners" spend hours in garages vamping up their racing cars. Most of are old BMW carcasses with pimped engines, suspensions and exhaust pipes.

"Why do I do that? For the nervousness you get each time. We are all after that adrenaline rush," Toffie told AFP.

'No weapons' 

Although spinning has been banned from the streets, events still take place legally in closed urban arenas. There are often no prizes, but drivers take turns performing to gain applause.

Tickets for the Alberton event sold for R50 each. "No weapons" allowed, the poster noted.

Excited fans milled around the tarmac, drinking beer and smoking weed as kwaito blasted from speakers.

WATCH | 'I like the adrenaline of car spinning' - 13-year-old petrolhead is on a mission to be the best tyre-shredding car spinner in SA

"Spinning is a free medium of expression," said one spectator who did not wish to be named.

"In our communities there is so much violence, so much drug and crime... What could words do?" he asked, packing cannabis into a hookah pipe.

Suddenly, sparks showering from the wheel rims of a passing car catch on to some leaked oil and burst into flames.

spinning event
Spectators cheer spinner Synovia Smith, also known as "Novisto", drifting her car at a spinning event in Alberton.
MICHELE SPATARI

Spectators rush over to the smouldering vehicle and douse it with bottled water.

Most is salvaged aside from the boot, which emerges blackened and charred.

Unshaken, the driver takes a quick look under the bonnet and gets back behind the wheel.

"It's part of the game," shrugs Issac Molefe, a 50-year-old regular.

Rooted in black communities, spinning has attracted a more diverse set of participants in recent years.

"I'm here to show what a white man can do," said Paul Breckle, 23, the only white driver performing that evening, hands on the wheel of a black BMW.

Spin nights organiser Ayanda Mbele noted the demographics had broadened.

"Everyone comes here now," she told AFP, elated to be finally resuming tournaments after a more than two-year coronavirus pause.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johannesburgmotor sport
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 212 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 623 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 429 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
60% - 1861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

8h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,750.56
0.0%
Silver
22.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,974.50
0.0%
Platinum
987.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo