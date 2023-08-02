7h ago

A Gqeberha shop owner now faces a R500 000 fine – and maybe jail – over his no-gays sign

Candice Bezuidenhout
  • The Human Rights Commission wants a Gqeberha shop owner to be prosecuted and pay damages for alleged discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community.
  • The commission approached the Equality Court to ask for criminal prosecution against Dawood Lagardien.
  • Lagardien admitted to erecting an anti-gay sign outside his shop.

The Gqeberha shop owner who admitted to erecting a sign outside his establishment banning gay, lesbian and transgender people from entering, is facing possible jail time and a R500 000 fine.

Dawood Lagardien, owner of La Gardi Plastics and Baking Requirements, caused an uproar when he put up the sign outside the shop in Parkside.

Although claiming that he did not hate gay people, Lagardien said members of the LGBTQIA+ community were not welcome inside his shop.

He was also very vocal regarding his disapproval of the lifestyles of this community.

Lagardien may also be asked to render a public apology and be interdicted from further alleged discrimination, depending on the decision of the Equality Court.

This comes after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) started investigating complaints from the LGTBQIA+ community and the public when he put up the sign.

Lagardien allegedly also created a WhatsApp group, titled Our rights, anti-LGBTQ on 16 July.

The SAHRC subsequently approached the Equality Court in Gqeberha last month and an affidavit was sent to Lagardien last week containing details of the allegations of discrimination, hate speech and harassment made against him.

According to the affidavit, compiled by André Gaum, a representative of the SAHRC, Lagardien's alleged conduct has violated the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

READ | SAHRC calls for calm after 'threats' made against Gqeberha shop owner banning LGBTQ community from establishment

The affidavit said the alleged conduct constituted hate speech and harassment as defined by the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda).

The affidavit also stated that Lagardien refused to remove the impugned sign and had been unapologetic in several media engagements regarding his stance on this matter.

"He continues to publicly deny and/or support the denial of services to members from this community."

Furthermore, it said the WhatsApp group was of great concern because it continued to incite and "further proliferate hate against the LGBTQIA+ community".

The SAHRC's affidavit stated that Lagardien had allegedly been discriminating against a certain group in the name of his preferred religion.

However, it said the Constitutional Court had found in the judgment of a different case that believers cannot claim an automatic right to be exempted from the law by their beliefs.

It is imperative to emphasise that the right to religion cannot serve as a legitimate defence for unfair discrimination, hate speech or harassment against individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, as prohibited by Pepuda.

The affidavit asked the court that Lagardien pay damages of R500 000, to be donated to a non-profit organisation identified by the SAHRC, that promoted equality.

"The commission also seeks an order from the honourable court, referring the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a thorough criminal investigation into the respondent's conduct," the affidavit said.

"By granting the relief sought, including the award of damages and the referral of the matter to the NPA, this honourable court will provide redress, compensation and accountability for the victims, deter future instance of hate speech and discrimination and harassment and reaffirm the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in our constitution and laws."

READ | SAHRC probing complaints of shop owner banning LGBTQIA+ community from his establishment

Lagardien has nine days to respond to the affidavit after which the court will make its decision.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, the 66-year-old confirmed that he had received the affidavit after it was dropped off at his shop.

Lagardien also said the sign outside his shop was no longer up.

However, this was not because he had changed his stance, but rather because the chalk boards were damaged following a vandalism incident last month.

