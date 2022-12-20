'A greatly respected detective': Top cop in family violence and child protection unit dies

Major General Bafana Linda, head of the police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences investigations, has died.

The head of the police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) investigations, Major General Bafana Linda, died on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said Linda died after "battling a long-term illness".

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said Linda's death was a great loss to the police's detective services.

Masemola said Linda, who had been in the police service for 36 years, was an exemplary detective and a champion of justice for victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Linda joined the police in 1986 as a student constable and worked his way up the ranks to the level of Major General in 2016, when he was appointed as the deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection in Limpopo.

In 2018, he was transferred to oversee the SAPS' 176 FCS units and nine Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation units as national component head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations.

Linda held a B.Tech degree in forensic investigation and investigated several high-profile cases, including that of child serial rapist Fanwell Khumalo. In 2004, Khumalo was sentenced to 42 life sentences after being found guilty of 38 rapes and four attempted rapes.

Among other accolades and achievements Linda was also awarded the National Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Service in 2016.

Masemola said:

He was a greatly respected detective who was devoted to the call of serving, protecting and securing lengthy convictions for crimes against women, children and vulnerable groups.

"The organisation has lost one of its highly decorated, celebrated and dedicated detectives who put the women, children and men of this country first through his dedication of serving. He was a man who understood his calling and remained committed to providing closure for victims and survivors of GBVF-related crimes.

"His passing will be felt by all those who served with him and the victims and the families of the victims he assisted.

"To Major General Bafana Linda, thank you for your service to the nation and for tirelessly pursuing suspects and meticulously solving cases to ensure justice prevails," he added.