The doctor who examined a little girl whose carers said she fell down steps was unconvinced of this explanation.

He testified on Wednesday that the multitude of injuries on her body were not consistent with this explanation.

The trial continues on Thursday when the defence will cross-examine him.

Little Linathi Solontyi could not speak for herself as she lay in a coma in a hospital in Cape Town, so her body spoke for her instead.

When Dr Arthur Dunkley examined her at Red Cross Children's Hospital, the injuries all over her body told him what had happened to her.

In her short life she was moved between her granny and her struggling mother, to a couple on trial for her murder after she died as a result of a traumatic brain injury on 17 October 2019.

Her carers, Rhodiesha Kampher and Sostenes Peter Manyama, who at that time said he was her father, told staff at the Eerste River Hospital on 21 September 2019 that she had fallen down the steps on her way to the loo. She was transferred to the Red Cross Children's Hospital for specialist care.

However, when Dunkley looked at Linathi as she lay sedated with swelling on her brain, he was unconvinced of their explanation.

"A fall down the steps doesn't account for all the injuries," he testified on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court.

"There are some that might be compatible with that injury, [like] the bruises on her hip," he said.

"The scalp injury - when I looked at it, it looked old. There was already hair growing. It may have been a fall. But not in the timeframe given."

He told the court that the multitude of bruises and lesions on her did not make sense. He found "tram tracks" which usually indicate a beating with a sjambok or a stick, lesions on the inside of her ankles, and possible cigarette burns.

The horror he found when he examined her genital area was shown in a hushed court.

He said the "scaling" on her body and fungus between her toes indicated that she was not washed daily and her hygiene was neglected.

Kampher pleaded guilty to child abuse and being "deliberately negligent" but pleaded not guilty to murder. She insists Linathi fell down the steps.

She said the little girl was Manyama's child from a previous relationship. They had looked after her for a week when her granny went to the Eastern Cape. Then, Linathi's mother asked them to take her for good because she was unemployed.

She gave them her birth certificate, and they gave her food and money. They never saw the mother again.

They did have a social worker, and News24 is seeking clarity on that aspect.

Kampher alleges that the little girl was very nervous and wet and soiled herself.

She could not communicate with the little girl because she did not speak her mother tongue isiXhosa.

She alleged that she watched Manyama assault and rape her at their home in Mfuleni but did not do anything about it because she was scared of him.

"He abused me emotionally, verbally and physically. He would either hit me with a fist, open hand and/or a sjambok. Sometimes he threw things at me.

"[He] is very short-tempered. I loved him and, in a sense, by not telling of the assaults and abuse, I protected him."

A DNA test has since revealed that Manyama is not Linathi's biological father.

During adjournments, Manyama, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, angrily implores his lawyer to trace Linathi's mother. It is understood that she has not been located yet.

Dunkley's cross-examination began on Wednesday, with a focus on the timeframes of the injuries and whether they could have been older than 30 July 2019, when the girl was dropped off at the couple.



