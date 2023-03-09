5h ago

Share

A little girl's body spoke for her when she couldn't – with burns, bruises, and lesions

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape High Court in Cape Town. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, accessed 2023.
Western Cape High Court in Cape Town. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, accessed 2023.
  • The doctor who examined a little girl whose carers said she fell down steps was unconvinced of this explanation. 
  • He testified on Wednesday that the multitude of injuries on her body were not consistent with this explanation. 
  • The trial continues on Thursday when the defence will cross-examine him.

Little Linathi Solontyi could not speak for herself as she lay in a coma in a hospital in Cape Town, so her body spoke for her instead.

When Dr Arthur Dunkley examined her at Red Cross Children's Hospital, the injuries all over her body told him what had happened to her.  

In her short life she was moved between her granny and her struggling mother, to a couple on trial for her murder after she died as a result of a traumatic brain injury on 17 October 2019.

Her carers, Rhodiesha Kampher and Sostenes Peter Manyama, who at that time said he was her father, told staff at the Eerste River Hospital on 21 September 2019 that she had fallen down the steps on her way to the loo. She was transferred to the Red Cross Children's Hospital for specialist care. 

However, when Dunkley looked at Linathi as she lay sedated with swelling on her brain, he was unconvinced of their explanation. 

"A fall down the steps doesn't account for all the injuries," he testified on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court. 

"There are some that might be compatible with that injury, [like] the bruises on her hip," he said. 

READ | The tragic short life, and terrible death, of a little girl nobody protected

"The scalp injury - when I looked at it, it looked old. There was already hair growing. It may have been a fall. But not in the timeframe given."

He told the court that the multitude of bruises and lesions on her did not make sense. He found "tram tracks" which usually indicate a beating with a sjambok or a stick, lesions on the inside of her ankles, and possible cigarette burns. 

The horror he found when he examined her genital area was shown in a hushed court.  

He said the "scaling" on her body and fungus between her toes indicated that she was not washed daily and her hygiene was neglected.

Kampher pleaded guilty to child abuse and being "deliberately negligent" but pleaded not guilty to murder. She insists Linathi fell down the steps. 

She said the little girl was Manyama's child from a previous relationship. They had looked after her for a week when her granny went to the Eastern Cape. Then, Linathi's mother asked them to take her for good because she was unemployed. 

She gave them her birth certificate, and they gave her food and money. They never saw the mother again. 

They did have a social worker, and News24 is seeking clarity on that aspect.

Kampher alleges that the little girl was very nervous and wet and soiled herself. 

She could not communicate with the little girl because she did not speak her mother tongue isiXhosa. 

ALSO READ | 'We forget about them too easily': Park renamed in honour of Tazne van Wyk

She alleged that she watched Manyama assault and rape her at their home in Mfuleni but did not do anything about it because she was scared of him. 

"He abused me emotionally, verbally and physically. He would either hit me with a fist, open hand and/or a sjambok. Sometimes he threw things at me. 

"[He] is very short-tempered. I loved him and, in a sense, by not telling of the assaults and abuse, I protected him."

A DNA test has since revealed that Manyama is not Linathi's biological father. 

During adjournments, Manyama, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, angrily implores his lawyer to trace Linathi's mother. It is understood that she has not been located yet. 

Dunkley's cross-examination began on Wednesday, with a focus on the timeframes of the injuries and whether they could have been older than 30 July 2019, when the girl was dropped off at the couple. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townchild abusecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
29% - 1623 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 343 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
5% - 305 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
59% - 3301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.63
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.12
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.65
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
933.42
-0.6%
Palladium
1,355.89
-1.0%
Gold
1,815.11
+0.1%
Silver
20.05
+0.2%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,762
-0.2%
All Share
77,628
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,890
-0.8%
Industrial 25
104,950
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,474
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

2h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

2h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo