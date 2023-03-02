1h ago

Share

'A load of crap, nothing new': Westbury residents unimpressed by Bheki Cele’s visit

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele and top brass visited Westbury on Thursday to assess the high crime levels.
  • Residents said they were not impressed by Cele and he failed to address the issues in Westbury.
  • Thirteen people have been shot, two fatally, in at least six incidents recently, said authorities and residents.

Westbury residents were left unimpressed by Police Minister Bheki Cele following his visit to the Johannesburg suburb on Thursday morning.

Cele and police top brass, including acting national commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili and provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela - received an assessment of the crime levels in Westbury and surrounds at the Sophiatown police station.

Westbury has been marked by violence and shootings in recent weeks.

Cele's visit comes after tensions reached a boiling point.

He told the media the police had put "temporary measures" in place and would return to the area next week to see if their plans had worked.

"We have spoken to the community, they have briefed us, and there are issues that they have raised. We have come [up] with a mini programme that will be unfolding starting from today.

"We might be back on Tuesday to see the unfolding of that and where we can say more about the programme we have just crafted."

In 2018, Cele permanently deployed the Tactical Response Team (TRT) to the Westbury policing precinct as part of a broader strategy to fight the scourge of drugs and gang-related violence in the area.

READ | 'It could've been me': Bodyguard recounts finding woman, protector shot outside Bedfordview crèche

His visit to the area in 2018 followed violent protests after a 45-year-old woman was shot dead and a 10-year-old girl wounded.

On Thursday, Cele conceded they should have deployed more police units in 2018 to stabilise the situation.

"This community deserves better than what is happening at the present moment. We will be spending some time in this community going forward and sustain whatever peace we have achieved.

"We fully agree that the boots on the ground will definitely increase."

But not everyone was happy with Cele's visit on Thursday.

Residents, who gathered outside the police station, questioned why the minister was not addressing them.

PR councillor in the City of Johannesburg Ronald Winston Harris said he was uninspired by Cele's promises.

"He took over a message that he brought here in 2018 when he came to make great promises when he came here with his horses and vehicles. He made the same promises he is making today and absolutely nothing has changed.

"There is an absolute failure of government here.

"This message has just been a PR exercise because there is nothing, absolutely nothing, that this community can take from it to say that they are inspired and that they want to work with the police.

"Now we can only say how is that we are going to dodge bullets," Harris added.

Magdalene van Rooyen, who is part of the local community policing forum in the area, told News24 they were invited to the meeting with Cele but were given a different time slot.

"We are very disappointed, because we were given a time of 09:30, but the meeting actually started at 08:30, which completely excluded us.

"The biggest problem in Westbury is that the community and the police are not getting along. People have no trust in the police. How are we supposed to restore that trust if we are excluded from meetings?

"We stood right in front of him, and he didn't even acknowledge us," she said.

The ongoing drug turf wars have instilled fear in residents, with many saying they became targets if they spoke out.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she had asked Cele to establish a forum where the police would receive anonymous information from the community.

READ | Pupil stabbed to death at Gauteng school had suffered history of bullying, says family

"It is something that is concerning, but we wish to reassure members of the community that if you share information that, you must trust the police, [because] they will keep that information as confidential because they will not divulge who you are," Mazibuko added.

But a resident, who asked not to be named, told News24 the police could not be trusted.

"What can they [police] do? A guy gets arrested today and is back on the streets two days later. What is the use?

"If you have information, then you become the next victim. It is just a load of crap and nothing new because the minister, the president [Cyril Ramaphosa], and even Crime Intelligence can't end it.  

"If Jesus Christ comes, maybe He can end it all," the man said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celegautengjohannesburgpoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 786 votes
Lewis Hamilton
21% - 309 votes
Charles Leclerc
14% - 212 votes
George Russell
4% - 65 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
7% - 109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?

3h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.75
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.29
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
958.50
+1.1%
Palladium
1,434.81
+0.3%
Gold
1,836.68
0.0%
Silver
20.89
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
71,585
-1.4%
All Share
77,547
-1.4%
Resource 10
66,096
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,620
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,478
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

4h ago

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

4h ago

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo