1h ago

add bookmark

A mentee who became a mentor: Professor Jonathan Jansen mourns death of Pretoria school teacher

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eersterust Secondary teacher and SU Professor Jonathan Jansen's mentee, Sinoxolo Gcilitshana died on Monday.
Eersterust Secondary teacher and SU Professor Jonathan Jansen's mentee, Sinoxolo Gcilitshana died on Monday.
Facebook/ Sino Gcilitshana
  • Stellenbosch University Professor Jonathan Jansen is mourning the death of his mentee, Sinoxolo Gcilitshana.
  • Gcilitshana was a teacher at Eersterust Secondary School in Pretoria.
  • Jansen tracked him down after he saw his marks for his matric history paper. Gcilitshana would have become a bus driver, but Jansen offered to pay for his studies at UFS where he obtained his teaching degree. 

Stellenbosch University Professor Jonathan Jansen is mourning the death of his mentee - a teacher at Eersterust Secondary School, Pretoria, Sinoxolo Gcilitshana.  

The circumstances around Gcilitshana's murder remain unclear, but News24 understands that he died in the early hours of Monday in a violent crime. 

When Jansen was the vice-chancellor at the University of the Free State, a matric exam marker told him that Gcilitshana had obtained "almost 100%" for his history exam.

Impressed, Jansen tracked him down on social media.

Gcilitshana from Nyanga, in Cape Town, told Jansen he wanted to become a bus driver because his mother could not afford university fees, but Jansen offered him a life-changing opportunity. 

Jansen said:

I told him there was nothing wrong with becoming a bus driver, but I'm sure you have more ambition. I said to him, 'Pack your bags. Tell your mother you are coming to the Free State'. I will pay for your ticket and all your studies, no matter what degree you decide to pursue. I told him he couldn't not study with his talent.

Gcilitshana obtained his teaching degree, but this was only the beginning of his academic career. He was soon awarded a Mandela Rhodes scholarship and study history at the University of Cape Town.

Jansen said Gcilitshana's journey in university was not an easy one. He had contemplated quitting due to safety concerns for his mother and sister, who lived alone in their shack in Nyanga. 

He described Gcilitshana as his mentee who had become his mentor.

"He taught me to live every minute of my life to the full because you don't know when it will end. He also taught me to live for other people so they can also benefit. He taught me to remember the people who built into my life. He had a lot of gratitude. There is so much to depress one in South Africa, but he was so full of life, so positive," Jansen said. 

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng was also close to Gcilitshana. She was too emotional to talk to News24. 

Comment from Gauteng police and the Department of Basic Education will be added once received. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jonathan jansengautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 4195 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1848 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 6789 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.60
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
21.56
-3.8%
Rand - Euro
18.49
-3.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-2.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-4.1%
Gold
1,800.76
+1.8%
Silver
22.65
+2.0%
Palladium
1,936.00
+2.6%
Platinum
1,042.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.97
+3.1%
Top 40
68,868
+0.4%
All Share
75,020
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,989
+3.4%
Industrial 25
92,168
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,274
-7.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo