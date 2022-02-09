A modern woman: Colonel Hilda Burnett, founding DP member, dies at 92

Politician and founding member of the Democratic Party Colonel Hilda Burnett has died at age 92.

She was the first woman to achieve the rank of Colonel in the defence force.

Her family has described her a “a modern woman”.

Throughout her more than 90 years alive, Colonel Hilda (Botha) Burnett was a woman ahead of her time.

Perhaps best known as a founding member of the Democratic Party and an ardent supporter of the unbanning of the ANC, Burnett fought for equality for more than two years before South Africa's democracy.

But at home, she was a dedicated mother and grandmother – the type of person who "drew everyone in", said the eldest of her three children, Chris Botha.

Botha said:

She had remarkable wisdom and was a very modern person.

She died at home last week, two days after turning 92, and after a lifetime of challenging the status quo.



She will be laid to rest during a private cremation on Wednesday, and a Celebration of Life service will be held next week.

Burnett grew up in a conservative Afrikaans home but ha an enquiring mind from a young age.

From the age of four, she accompanied her father to the farm school at which he taught in the Free State town of Sannaspos. She matriculated at 15 and completed her teacher’s training at 18.

"My grandfather was a very tolerant man. I remember him telling me how members of the Afrikaner Broederbond had attacked Jewish businesses, and how it had disgusted him. The family never used derogatory words. It wasn't in their vocabulary," Botha said.

Burnett was an accomplished sportswoman, having represented South Africa's hockey team on a tour in Europe in 1953 and in Australia in 1956.

Supplied

"She was tenacious. She did not give up," her son recalled.

She married Jan Botha in 1954 and the couple had three children together. He died in 1970, the same year she joined the defence force.

She was appointed as the commander of Civil Protection College (later the SA Women's Army College) and was the first woman to be promoted to the rank of colonel. She was also the first female commander of an army base in South Africa.

Burnett used her position in the defence force to lobby for women's rights and fought to have women admitted into the South African Military Academy in Saldanha.

"When she started, there were men who did not want to salute her. But she changed things," her son said.

She was outspoken about the treatment of black people during apartheid.

"She believed in humanity and respected everyone's dignity."

Supplied

As evidence, the son quoted she gave in 1977 to 600 women at the Transvaal Women's Agricultural Union, in which she called for increased wages for black South Africans and for tolerance between races.

"At the time, for a civil servant to say that was really sticking her neck out," he added.

He said his mother was removed from her post after her second marriage to local politician Rex Burnett in 1978. He had been affiliated to the Progressive Federal Party (PFP) - something "that didn't go down well" with the ruling National Party.

She later pursued her own political career, becoming a city councillor in George. In 1989, she contributed to the founding of the Democratic Party, becoming its first chairperson in the Southern Cape.

He said:

My mom went from one venue to the next, calling for the unbanning of the ANC and the release of Mandela. Her National Party opponent, Hennie Smit, responded that she was a naïve woman who did not know what she was talking about. And then February 1990 came, just a few months later. She more than doubled the votes that the PFP had received before.

Her support for the ANC led to her participation in an Institute for Democratic Alternatives in South Africa (Idasa) visit to Lusaka former military officers to meet with the ANC and discuss the transformation of the defence force. There, she met Chris Hani and Thabo Mbeki.



But shortly afterwards, in 1990, Rex was diagnosed with cancer and Burnett dedicated herself to his care. After his death in 1992, she stepped back from public life and focused on her family.

Herself a cancer survivor, she lived on her own in her home in Cape Town until May, after which a full-time carer lived with her.

"I'm going to miss her company. I used to call her every day to check if she was ok. I'm going to miss our conversations. She was informed on everything, from the Zondo Commission to the Springboks."

He also recalled that his mother was an organised, meticulous person, who had "a list for everything", until the day she died.

Burnett retained a wide interest, in topics that included literature, music, sport, and politics, throughout her life. In the weeks before her death, she finished reading The Promise by Damon Galgut.

"Throughout her life, she continued to grow. She always tried to learn more," Botha said.

