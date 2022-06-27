1h ago

'A momentous few days': Ramaphosa reflects as Covid-19 restrictions, State Capture Inquiry end

Compiled by Nicole McCain
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • South Africa has emerged from two "national traumas" in the last week.
  • The remaining Covid-19 restrictions in SA were lifted, ending mask-wearing and restrictions on gatherings.
  • The State Capture Inquiry also concluded its work last week, handing over the final instalment of its report.

South Africa emerged from two national traumas in the last week - the Covid-19 pandemic and state capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The week marked the end of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in South Africa, as well as the handover of the final section of the Zondo Commission's report into state capture.

For the first time in more two years, the country does not have any Covid-19 restrictions in place, the president said.

"In my first televised address to the nation on 15 March 2020, I said that we would overcome the deadly pandemic in our midst," he said.

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA | State capture and Covid-19: A momentous week that promises new beginnings

"We are emerging from a great national trauma that caused untold damage, destruction and heartbreak. And while the Covid-19 pandemic is certainly not over, and vigilance and the utmost caution is demanded of us all, there is a clear sense that we have endured." 

In the same week, the work of the state capture commission ended, and its final report was handed over to the president.

The president said:

The state capture era was a different kind of national trauma. Its damage extended beyond the ransacking of the public purse, the attempted destruction of our public institutions and the grand corruption that robbed the South African people of what was rightfully theirs. It was also a betrayal of the values of our Constitution, and of the principles upon which our democracy was founded.

However, South Africans "waged war" against graft and corruption, he added.

"The state capture commission was able to conduct its work because of the activism of South Africans from all walks of life who made submissions and gave evidence, who acted as whistleblowers and who uncovered and reported on wrongdoing.

"Just as our healthcare and other frontline personnel are lauded for their bravery, all who were instrumental in shining a light on the corrupt activities eating away at the heart of the state are to be commended for their heroism and patriotism," Ramaphosa said.

Although they are unrelated, the pandemic and state capture "were grave crises in our national life", he added.

"As much as we did not take to the streets and celebrate last week, it was a momentous few days for our nation. It should remind us of how far we have come and that we need to continue to act and work together if we are to realise the better future that we all seek."

While it is unclear how the coronavirus will develop in the future, the spectre of state capture will loom large over South Africa's future for some time to come as the focus now turns to possible investigations.

