‘A mother knows' - mom of missing teen devastated after human remains found in pipes at Klawer home

The gruesome discovery of human remains in sewerage pipes at a 56-year old man's home, has sparked outrage in the small community of Klawer in the Matzikama municipality in the Western Cape.

The mother of 13-year old Jerobiojin van Wyk, who was reported missing, say she is convinced the human remains belong to her son.

The 56-year old man is in custody in the Klawer police station's holding cells.

The mother of a 13-year-old boy is convinced that human remains found at the home of a 56-year-old man belong to her son.

"As a mother, I know. I can tell it's him. It's been four days and suddenly they discover these body parts," Triesa van Wyk told News24.

She met with detectives at the police station in Klawer on Saturday - a day after police discovered the remains in sewerage pipes at the man's home. The man is in police custody.

"The detectives told us that they found an ear, a kidney and intestines in the drain of the house."

Her son, Jerobiojin, and his friend were trying to get mangos from the man's home on Wednesday, she said.

PICS | Cops find human remains at Klawer man's house while looking for missing 13-year-old boy

The man caught them, got into his car and chased after her son, she added.

"The man then caught Jerobiojin and hurt his leg and took him. Jerobiojin's friend came to tell me about everything that happened and that's when I came to the police station but no one could assist me."

Now she is clinging to the memories of her son.

"He was very playful, and when he smiled, his teeth would show - that's what I will remember. I will miss him very much," she said.

She had a message for the man police detained in connection with the discovery of the human remains: "I want to tell him, God does not sleep. He must feel what he did to my child."

News24 supplied

When News24 visited the man's home, police had cordoned off the area and forensic experts were combing the crime scene for clues.

News24 Marvin Charles

When News24 arrived in Second Avenue, where the remains were discovered, two members of the area's neighbourhood watch were stationed around the house to prevent any incidents of violence after the incident sparked outrage in the community.

Nicolaas Beukes, a neighbourhood watch member who helped to search for Jerobiojin, was patrolling the area.

"No one knew who this man was. All we know is that he worked at the train station. The community is very angry at what happened and they want justice," Beukes said.

Second Avenue is under police guard and regular patrols are conducted.