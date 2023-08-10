1h ago

A place of thieves and knaves: Gauteng Health MEC blames slow response times on protests and crime

Yoliswa Sobuwa
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is seen at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says various factors make it difficult for paramedics to reach critically ill parents on time.
  • Attacks on paramedics and service delivery protests are some of the problems said to be slowing down response times.
  • In some instances, paramedics need police escorts to reach patients.

Attacks on paramedics, human resource shortages, service delivery protests and areas that are so dangerous that ambulances require police escort significantly impact the response times of first responders.

This was revealed on Thursday by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to the provincial legislature.

She was responding to the DA's questions on current response times for critically ill people who require urgent medical attention in Gauteng.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, ambulances respond to only 56% of calls from the critically ill within 30 minutes in Gauteng's urban areas.

She said the worst response rate was Ekurhuleni, where only 46% of life-threatening emergency calls were responded to within 30 minutes.

The response rate was 52% in Johannesburg, 72% in Tshwane, 62% in Sedibeng and 63% in the West Rand.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said there was an increased demand for emergency medical services (EMS) in the province due to its increasing population.

According to a survey conducted by the SA Medical Association, paramedics are mainly attacked by criminals seeking to rob them of their personal belongings and work gear.

READ | 'Barbaric, cowardly': KwaZulu-Natal paramedic shot dead inside ambulance while assisting gunshot victim

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: "Service delivery protests [as well as] infrastructure and footprint limitations are some of the contributing factors [to poor response times]. There is also the challenge of hot zones where ambulances must start at the police station for escort, which prolongs the response time if there are no police response vehicles available. 

"Attacks on paramedics affect operational capacity due to psychological injuries that prolong the return to operational duties [of the victims]," she said.

Last month, two EMS personnel were attacked while responding to a call in Nellmapius, Pretoria. The crew were hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of their cellphones and gear while responding to a distress call.

The Gauteng Health Department said the paramedics were taken to a shack in the bushes, where they were assaulted and tied up. The assailants drove away with the ambulance. The paramedics managed to escape to the nearby Mavuso squatter camp and called for help.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department was working on strategies to improve priority 1 response times – for critically ill or injured persons who require urgent care – to under 30 minutes in urban areas and 69 minutes in rural areas.

She said Gauteng was looking to invest in smart technologies to improve response times.

She added:

We have engaged law enforcement agencies to assist with an escort to scenes that are hot zones. We have also procured five 4x4 specialised ambulances to access all terrains in Gauteng. The department has also implemented Gauteng Scheduled Emergency Transport to reduce patient waiting times during referrals between health facilities, which is being piloted across all regions. We have also introduced tracking, panic buttons and cameras in vehicles to mitigate paramedic attacks.

Meanwhile, DA Gauteng Health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the international standard was 80% response within 15 minutes for priority 1 calls. 

"The department no longer measures this high standard. They said they don't collect this data following the revision and implementation of the 2020 National Indicator Data Set [– a minimum group of indicators introduced by the National Department of Health that every public health facility is expected to collect, use and report on].

ALSO READ | Taxi strike: Cape Town hospital forced to close after staff targetted by protesters

"I agree with using new technology, but the reality is that EMS is plagued by mismanagement and corruption that needs to be fixed to speed up response times to emergency cases," Bloom said.

In 2020 the Gauteng government took over providing ambulance services from various municipalities. Bloom said this move had resulted in worse response times.

"There was better service when city ambulances were operating," he said.  

