'A positive outcome is coming' – Cele again promises progress in 6-year Senzo Meyiwa murder probe

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that "a positive outcome is coming" in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

This comes after an anonymous person asked the minister about the status of the case.

The family of the slain football star recently turned to lobby group, AfriForum in the pursuit of justice.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that although he has no time frame, a positive outcome is coming with respect to the killing of South African football star Senzo Meyiwa.

"I knew that this question was going to come, that case is going to be resolved," he said during a question-and-answer session on Newzroom Afrika on Sunday night.

This comes after an anonymous viewer sent in a question via email asking "what is happening with the Senzo Meyiwa case?"

"The issue of this case was that there was a lot of interference with it initially, but I believe we have begun to clear the system, and definitely positive results will be announced on the case.

"I would not put a time frame, but a positive outcome is coming," Cele said.

Meyiwa was killed during a robbery, nearly six years ago at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in October 2014

Five others were present at the time, News24 earlier reported.

Meyiwa’s distraught father Sam died from a second stroke in July 2019 without seeing justice in the murder of his son.

This is not the first time that Cele has made such promises of progress.

Following the death of Sam Meyiwa, Cele visited the Meyiwa home in Umlazi, Durban, where he told a contingent of journalists outside the home that "there is good progress in the case".

News24 reported that Cele further told journalists: "What I will do this time is stand by [the fact] that the case will be solved."

The family of the slain Bafana Bafana star recently turned to lobby group, AfriForum for assistance in their pursuit of justice.

AfriForum called on the National Prosecuting Authority to recommend a formal inquest into the death of football star.

"The formal inquest will give advocate Gerrie Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses.



"This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa's death," CEO Kallie Kriel previously said.