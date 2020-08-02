1h ago

add bookmark

'A positive outcome is coming' – Cele again promises progress in 6-year Senzo Meyiwa murder probe

Canny Maphanga
Senzo Meyiwa. (Gallo Images)
Senzo Meyiwa. (Gallo Images)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says that "a positive outcome is coming" in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
  • This comes after an anonymous person asked the minister about the status of the case.
  • The family of the slain football star recently turned to lobby group, AfriForum in the pursuit of justice. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that although he has no time frame, a positive outcome is coming with respect to the killing of South African football star Senzo Meyiwa.

"I knew that this question was going to come, that case is going to be resolved," he said during a question-and-answer session on Newzroom Afrika on Sunday night.

This comes after an anonymous viewer sent in a question via email asking "what is happening with the Senzo Meyiwa case?"

"The issue of this case was that there was a lot of interference with it initially, but I believe we have begun to clear the system, and definitely positive results will be announced on the case.

"I would not put a time frame, but a positive outcome is coming," Cele said.

READ:  Five years pf heartbreak: Sam Meyiwa’s fight to the death to get justice for Senzo

Meyiwa was killed during a robbery, nearly six years ago at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in October 2014

Five others were present at the time, News24 earlier reported.

Meyiwa’s distraught father Sam died from a second stroke in July 2019 without seeing justice in the murder of his son.

This is not the first time that Cele has made such promises of progress.

Following the death of Sam Meyiwa, Cele visited the Meyiwa home in Umlazi, Durban, where he told a contingent of journalists outside the home that "there is good progress in the case".

News24 reported that Cele further told journalists: "What I will do this time is stand by [the fact] that the case will be solved."

The family of the slain Bafana Bafana star recently turned to lobby group, AfriForum for assistance in their pursuit of justice.

AfriForum called on the National Prosecuting Authority to recommend a formal inquest into the death of football star.

"The formal inquest will give advocate Gerrie Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses.

"This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa's death," CEO Kallie Kriel previously said.

Related Links
WATCH: 'I wish it was you who killed Senzo Meyiwa so that you can rot in jail' - Chicco Twala to...
Police slam Senzo Meyiwa 'cover-up' report, claim lead investigator is still on the case
Is cover-up behind delay in Senzo Meyiwa murder case? – report
Read more on:
senzo meyiwabheki celecrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
20% - 1479 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 2153 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 3900 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.96
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.26
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
20.04
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.02)
Gold
1975.02
(+0.02)
Silver
24.34
(-0.05)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo