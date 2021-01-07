A prayer and R15 helped Daily Lotto player score R300 000 jackpot

The daily Lotto winner used R15 to bet.

The winner collected R314 000 in jackpot winnings.

Three other winners shared R387 000 earlier this week.

While people who overspent during the festive season are worrying about money, one lotto winner received a much needed cash injection.

After winning the 30 December daily Lotto jackpot of R314 000, the anonymous punter collected his winnings this week. The winner used R15 to bet.



The winner said the money came at the right time.

"The past year has been very tough on me and my family. My prayer for 2021 was for relief from my financial burden so that I can be able to afford at least the most basic things for myself and family.

"Winning the Lotto jackpot is proof to me that the new year comes bearing a lot of good news. I will continue playing all other lottery games, clearly lady luck has finally arrived at my doorstep," the winner said.

The Daily Lotto also helped six other people get a happier start to the year.

On Tuesday, three people won the national daily Lotto jackpot worth R387 000. They each get R129 000. On Wednesday, four people won the daily jackpot of R90 447.50. They each get R22 611.

The daily Lotto was launched in March 2019 and players have to match five numbers to win the jackpot. Numbers can be selected using a manual or QuickPick selection method, for R3 per set of numbers. This Friday, punters have a chance to win R50 million in the Powerball draw.