13m ago

add bookmark

'A rich legacy': Ramaphosa wishes Mogoeng well in retirement

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with Mogoeng Mogoeng during a swearing-in ceremony in 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with Mogoeng Mogoeng during a swearing-in ceremony in 2018.
Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas
  • Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 10-year term has ended.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Mogoeng for his service to South Africa. 
  • Meanwhile, eight candidates have been nominated to become the next chief justice.

As Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's term drew to a close on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised him for a decade of "outstanding service and leadership".

Ramophosa thanked Mogoeng and wished him well in his retirement. 

Mogoeng had served since September 2011.

"Today we pay tribute to Chief Justice Mogoeng for endowing South African jurisprudence and the democratic order more broadly with judicial integrity and resilience which has impacted positively on the lives of citizens and advanced accountability," said Ramaphosa.

He said Mogoeng was leaving a rich legacy for the democratic culture, the judiciary, the legal profession and ordinary South Africans. 

"Chief Justice Mogoeng's leadership inspired a judiciary that was fearless in holding those in power to account and empathetic to the plight of individuals and groups in our society."

READ | 8 candidates nominated for chief justice post, including Zondo, Maya and Mlambo

Ramaphosa said this had deepened international regard for South African jurisprudence, for the integrity, effectiveness and efficiency of the democratic institutions, and for the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution. 

According to the presidency, Mogoeng presided over the judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which the judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of society. 

Ramaphosa said:

Chief Justice Mogoeng is now able to devote himself to more [of] his personal interests, even though we know he will continue to be an important figure and voice in public life. We wish him well.

The presidency recently announced the list of eight successful candidates nominated for consideration to become the country's next chief justice.

South Africans were invited to submit any objections to the nominees by 15 October.

A nominations panel would consider these objections before submitting a shortlist of three to five names to Ramaphosa.

The panel was required to report to the president by 29 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mogoeng ­mogoengcyril rama­phosacourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1763 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 3141 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6403 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

10h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.98
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,756.79
-0.0%
Silver
22.71
+0.2%
Palladium
2,147.62
+3.2%
Platinum
1,028.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
59,822
+1.7%
All Share
66,274
+1.6%
Resource 10
63,425
+3.2%
Industrial 25
83,290
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,119
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo