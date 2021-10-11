'A rich legacy': Ramaphosa wishes Mogoeng well in retirement

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 10-year term has ended.

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Mogoeng for his service to South Africa.

Meanwhile, eight candidates have been nominated to become the next chief justice.

As Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's term drew to a close on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised him for a decade of "outstanding service and leadership".

Ramophosa thanked Mogoeng and wished him well in his retirement.

Mogoeng had served since September 2011.

"Today we pay tribute to Chief Justice Mogoeng for endowing South African jurisprudence and the democratic order more broadly with judicial integrity and resilience which has impacted positively on the lives of citizens and advanced accountability," said Ramaphosa.

He said Mogoeng was leaving a rich legacy for the democratic culture, the judiciary, the legal profession and ordinary South Africans.

"Chief Justice Mogoeng's leadership inspired a judiciary that was fearless in holding those in power to account and empathetic to the plight of individuals and groups in our society."

Ramaphosa said this had deepened international regard for South African jurisprudence, for the integrity, effectiveness and efficiency of the democratic institutions, and for the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution.

According to the presidency, Mogoeng presided over the judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which the judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of society.

Ramaphosa said:

Chief Justice Mogoeng is now able to devote himself to more [of] his personal interests, even though we know he will continue to be an important figure and voice in public life. We wish him well.

South Africans were invited to submit any objections to the nominees by 15 October.

A nominations panel would consider these objections before submitting a shortlist of three to five names to Ramaphosa.

The panel was required to report to the president by 29 October.