'A severe downturn in business': Owners to close restaurant where AKA, Tibz were murdered

Wish On Florida Road in Durban has been permanently shut.

The owners of the popular restaurant said the killing of rapper Kiernan " AKA " Forbes and his friend, Tebello " Tibz " Motsoane, had negatively impacted the business.

The restaurant is expected to trade for the final time on Monday, 10 April.

The owners of the Durban restaurant where rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his lifelong friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were killed in February this year say they have been left with no choice but to shut down operations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Wish on Florida Road director Philani "Benny Maverick" Kweyama said the "tragic event" had resulted in "a severe downturn in business".

He added the brand equity of the establishment, which was opened in December 2019, had been "deeply hindered".

"Wish on Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban.

"We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support," Kweyama said.

He also thanked the “various brands and suppliers” who have worked with the restaurant since its launch.

"With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service."

To his staff members, Kweyama said: "Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of your employment has been difficult…

"Thank you for your outstanding dedication and passion to providing the best service and quality to Wish on Florida."

He added they open would their doors for the last time on Monday, 10 April to host "The Last Supper".

Kweyama said, ahead of that, a series of activations would take place, starting on Friday, 7 April.