1h ago

Share

'A severe downturn in business': Owners to close restaurant where AKA, Tibz were murdered

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Wish On Florida Road in Durban has been permanently shut.
  • The owners of the popular restaurant said the killing of rapper Kiernan "AKAForbes and his friend, Tebello "TibzMotsoane, had negatively impacted the business.
  • The restaurant is expected to trade for the final time on Monday, 10 April.

The owners of the Durban restaurant where rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his lifelong friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were killed in February this year say they have been left with no choice but to shut down operations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Wish on Florida Road director Philani "Benny Maverick" Kweyama said the "tragic event" had resulted in "a severe downturn in business".

He added the brand equity of the establishment, which was opened in December 2019, had been "deeply hindered".

"Wish on Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban.

"We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support," Kweyama said.

He also thanked the “various brands and suppliers” who have worked with the restaurant since its launch.

"With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

To his staff members, Kweyama said: "Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of your employment has been difficult…

"Thank you for your outstanding dedication and passion to providing the best service and quality to Wish on Florida."

He added they open would their doors for the last time on Monday, 10 April to host "The Last Supper".

Kweyama said, ahead of that, a series of activations would take place, starting on Friday, 7 April.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tebello motsoanekiernan aka forbeskwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
19% - 1324 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
50% - 3560 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 2250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.10
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.41
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
989.13
+0.2%
Palladium
1,458.65
-0.2%
Gold
1,985.29
+0.8%
Silver
23.95
-0.7%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,959
+0.7%
All Share
76,615
+0.7%
Resource 10
66,955
+1.1%
Industrial 25
103,235
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,666
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get...

6h ago

PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get youth off the streets
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

7h ago

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo